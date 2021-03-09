Meet the UK’s first synthetic biological unicorn





Jonny Ohlson, Chairman of Touchlight

Johnny Olson-LDC

The genetic medicine industry is growing rapidly, and the demand for DNA is growing exponentially. As more companies focus on manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines and other types of mRNA products, these demands are increasing.

Synthetic biology has the potential to revolutionize this emerging industry and solve the problem of DNA supply in genetic medicine. The recent advances in pure synthetic DNA from Touchlight in the UK could be a disruptive type of technology that manufacturers need to expand on.

Genetic medicine is the future

Genetic medicine focuses on using DNA and RNA to deliver therapeutic agents. Vaccines and other products that rely on mRNA are a growing sector in the synthetic biology industry. These new treatments offer the potential for safer and more effective personalized treatments.

The demand for the COVID-19 vaccine has highlighted the importance of mRNA products. mRNA vaccines rely on non-viral vectors for delivery. In other words, it is faster to manufacture because it can be made through synthetic production.

“We are constantly struggling with disease, and we need to find new, efficient and safe vaccination methods. In the future, mRNA vaccines will continue to become important,” says Jonny Ohlson, Chairman of Touchlight.

Growing demand for DNA

Genetic medicine and vaccines require DNA to be manufactured, so there is an increasing demand for these key ingredients. When a new mRNA product hits the market today, 50% of the world’s DNA supply is currently available. And there are many mRNA products of different clinical stages that require much more DNA.

“We’re talking to an mRNA maker, and now we need a kilogram of DNA,” says Ohlson. “Some vaccine manufacturers will need hundreds of kilograms of DNA in the future. Today, the world’s supply of DNA is about 3 kilograms per year.” A kilogram of DNA may not sound much. However, considering that DNA is made up of microscopic molecules, 1 kg of DNA represents a significant amount.

Traditional DNA manufacturing relies on plasmid and bacterial fermentation. However, this method can no longer meet the manufacturer’s supply needs due to its cost and slow turnaround time.

The great potential of synthetic DNA

A scientist works in Touchlight's laboratory, and the company can produce up to 1 kg of DNA.

Touch light

Synthetic biology provides a solution for businesses to obtain much larger amounts of DNA. Touchlight’s synthetic DNA, dbDNA (doggybone DNA), offers unique advantages over plasmids and other DNA formats. “dbDNA can do everything plasmid DNA can and more. Better, cheaper and faster,” says Ohlson.

Manufactured through a fully synthetic process in a cell-free environment, dbDNA is a linear double-stranded DNA vector. Producing dbDNA is much faster than producing plasmid DNA and takes weeks instead of months. In addition, the equipment to make dbDNA has less manufacturing space than plasmids, which makes it easier for companies to expand their production.

Unlike plasmids, Touchlight’s dbDNA also has the advantage of being pure DNA. When plasmid DNA is amplified, it produces products with antibiotic resistance genes, origins of replication, and other unwanted fragments. However, Touchlight uses two enzymes to amplify synthetic DNA, expanding it without impurities or bacterial sequences.

Unwanted bacterial sequences are a huge problem for genetic medicine because they interfere with the goal of the final product, such as a therapeutic agent with unexpected immune effects. Pure DNA like dbDNA is safer and eliminates this type of problem.

Touchlight announced a 42 million ($60 million) funding round led by Bridford Investments Limited. The company plans to triple its manufacturing space by the first quarter of 2022 and increase its DNA production to 1kg per month.

The fund will also help the company add a total of 15 new state-of-the-art DNA production suites and create up to 60 new jobs. However, the company’s unique benchtop technology means that the total facility area is only 7,500 square feet, which is a fraction of the space required for plasmid DNA manufacturing.

Genetic medicine seems to be the future of therapeutics. New vaccines, cell and gene therapies all have the potential to change lives. And, as many predict that COVID-19 will not be the last pandemic requiring rapid vaccination, mRNA vaccines will continue to have therapeutic importance worldwide. Synthetic biology can play a key role in helping companies expand the production of vaccines and other important DNA and RNA-based therapies.

Thanks to Lana Bandoim for further investigation and reporting on this article. I am the founder of SynBioBeta and some of the companies I have written are sponsors of the SynBioBeta Conference and Weekly Digest.

