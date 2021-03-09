US businesses in China say political tensions remain a major concern





SHANGHAIU.S.-China political tensions remain the top concern for U.S. businesses in China despite some optimism about improving relations under President Biden, according to companies surveyed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in China.

Half of U.S. companies are pessimistic about the effect bilateral ties could have on their business in China over the next two years, with just 16% of respondents expressing optimism, according to the annual chamber survey on the business climate, published Tuesday in Beijing. The chamber surveyed 345 companies in October and November 2020.

The pessimism comes as 50% of respondents predicted that the tone of the US-China relationship would likely improve this year following the change in leadership in Washington, compared with just 30% of respondents last year who thought relations were breaking down. would improve.

The relationship remains controversial, Greg Gilligan, president of AmCham Chinas, said in an interview. The caution of American companies reflects the belief that under President Biden they were reverting to a more traditional bilateral relationship and diplomacy, but not reverting to a lower level of tension in the relationship, he said.

China was the only major global economy to grow last year and has served as a lifeline for a number of major US companies, including Starbucks Corp. SBUX -0.16%, Nike Inc. NKE 0.91% and Tesla Inc., TSLA -5.84% which reported increasing sales in China even as its other markets were crushed by the pandemic.

A majority of survey respondents, 56%, said they made a profit in China last year, although a fifth suffered losses, up from 11% in 2019. Two-thirds of US companies said that their revenues in China had increased or remained stable in 2020 below the 79% who reported increasing or stable sales in last year’s survey.

Consumption has been slower to rebound in China relative to manufacturing and other sectors of the world’s second-largest economy, and U.S. consumer brands have significantly underperformed their industrial peers. A majority of U.S. consumer firms, 54%, said China’s revenues fell in 2020, with the rest saying sales increased or stayed about the same.

Travel disruptions were perhaps the most significant coronavirus-related impact for U.S. businesses in China. About 52% of respondents said travel restrictions had hampered their operations. Foreign companies have struggled to send staff back to China, whose borders have been largely closed for a year, or to replace foreign workers who have left.

At the same time, many U.S. companies have said that some long-standing complaints about doing business in China are mainly related to market access and the bureaucratic red carpet, as Beijing implements promised reforms from China. long time.

Exactly half of the companies surveyed said China’s business environment is improving, compared with just 12% who thought it is getting worse, while 61% expressed confidence that Beijing is determined to open its economy further to foreign investment over the next three years.

Two-thirds of those polled said their companies would increase investment in their operations in China this year.

Only 37% of US companies rated the risks of IP leaks or data security threats to be greater in China than in other markets, lower than the 53% of respondents who thought so two years earlier .

As the Biden administration formulates its Chinese policy, it is important to be aware of these positive developments, Mr. Gilligan said. Allowing American companies to operate in China is good for the American economy and the American people, he said, urging Washington to change what doesn’t work well and keep what is.

In particular, said Gilligan, national security interests should be narrowly defined to allow businesses in non-sensitive areas to continue to operate freely.

While American businesses have continued to operate normally in China despite high-level political disputes, executives remain concerned that tensions could spill over into the commercial realm, which has led Beijing to nominate U.S. companies for retaliation, said Gilligan.

