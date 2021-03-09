Lynch 2 Congressman Threatened at Man, US Says





A Missouri man who prosecutors say threatened to lynch a black congressman the day after the Jan.6 siege on the U.S. Capitol and a Jewish congressman in 2019 was ordered by a federal judge on Monday to remain in custody.

The man, Kenneth R. Hubert, made threatening comments towards the two Democratic representatives, Emanuel Cleaver II of Missouri and Steve Cohen of Tennessee, according to prosecutors, who argued that Mr. Huberts’ bail would present a danger for the community.

Mr. Hubert, 63, of Marionville, Missouri, pleaded not guilty in a detention hearing Monday in U.S. District Court in Springfield, Missouri. He is charged in an unsealed indictment last week with two counts of threatening to kill or injure a United States official and one count of using interstate communication to make a threat. His trial is scheduled to begin in May.

Prosecutors said Mr. Hubert had a long history of threats against elected officials and employees of political parties, the most recent of which came on January 7 when, they say, he left a phone message for Mr. Cleavers Independence, Mo., office which contained racial slurs and swear words. Mr. Cleaver, who is from Kansas City, Missouri, is black.

According to a transcript of the message which was detailed by prosecutors, Mr. Hubert said: How about a noose around the neck?

It was not the first time, according to prosecutors, that Mr. Hubert had communicated such a threat of lynching.

In a May 6, 2019 phone call to Mr. Cohens’ Washington office, Mr. Hubert told a staff member that he had a noose with the congressman’s name on it and that he planned to tie a knot around his neck and drag him behind his van. truck, according to a transcript released by prosecutors.

Mr. Cohen, who is from Memphis, is Jewish. When FBI agents questioned Mr. Hubert about the threat, prosecutors said he told them he was offended by Mr. Cohens’ previous criticisms of President Donald J. Trump.

The accused’s story shows he has a complete disregard for law enforcement and the safety and security of the community, prosecutors said in a request for detention filed Friday. He made numerous appeals involving harassment and derogatory statements towards US officials and private and political organizations.

The judge who presided over Mr. Huberts’ detention hearing on Monday sided with prosecutors on his release.

Mr. Hubert, words make sense, Chief Justice David P. Rush said, according to The Kansas City Star. And your words rise to the level of posing a danger.

David Mercer, a federal public defender for Mr. Hubert, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday, but was quoted by The Star as telling Judge Rush that his client had no criminal record and that he was at increased risk. to contract the coronavirus if he remained in prison due to unspecified medical conditions.

Mr Cleaver said in an email Monday evening that it was important to note that Mr Hubert did not live in Mr Cleavers’ congressional district and that the two had never met.

But then hatred is so poorly seen that a thrown stone could strike anyone within range, Mr Cleaver said. Maybe it’s good that he stays in a place where there are no rocks.

Mr Cohens’ chief of staff declined to comment on Monday evening, citing continued legal action.

On the day of the Capitol siege, prosecutors said, Mr. Hubert left two voicemail messages at the offices of the Missouri Democratic Party, threatening to emulate the actions of the rioters.

Using a curse, he asked if they had seen what was going on on Capitol Hill, according to a transcript. It’s your next path, he said.

Mr. Hubert had previously made derogatory and threatening comments during phone calls to the St. Louis Council on US-Islamic Relations and a federal judge in Montana, prosecutors said.

