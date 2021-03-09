Meteorites found in Cotswolds were first discovered in England in 30 years. Science and technology news





The first meteorite fragments discovered in England for over 30 years were found in a town in Cotswolds.

Scientists have described this discovery as “surprisingly exciting,” and have confirmed that the rocks scattered throughout the town are a very rare type of meteorite fragment first discovered in England.

The discovery came on Sunday, February 28, after witnessing a fireball meteor shooting into the night sky in Britain and parts of Northern Europe.

February 28, 2021: Meteor shines in the UK sky

Experts studied the video that captured the fireball and estimated that the meteorite fell to the ground, and the landing point was in the region north of Cheltenham in Gloucestershire.

Residents were advised to check the gardens and surrounding area. Scientists got a phone call from a family who heard a thump in the driveway at night and went out to find a pile of black powdery rocks.

Image: Meteorite is older than any rock on Earth. Picture: Museum of Natural History

Dr. Ashley King of the Department of Earth Sciences at the Museum of Natural History was one of those who traveled to retrieve it to carefully analyze and confirm it as a meteorite.

Dr. King told Sky News, “To be honest, I was really surprised and it didn’t sink at all.”

“I always wanted a meteorite that I could have the chance to go and find could fall into my life.

“This is the first meteorite to be discovered in the UK in 30 years. So this is a very rare event. And actually the kind of meteorite we could get is a really rare kind of meteorite as well. It’s twice as exciting for us. Do it.

“That’s what we call a carbonaceous chondrite type meteorite. These are really interesting because they are the cleanest materials we can find in space. They go back 4.6 billion years in our solar system. ‘ These are the substances that were there when they were formed.”

Image: The meteorite is studied in the Museum of Natural History. Picture: Museum of Natural History

Of the approximately 65,000 known meteorites on Earth, only 1,206 have been seen falling, of which only 51 are carbonaceous cartilage stones. This is the first carbonaceous chondrite to be discovered in the UK.

As calls and photos were received about possible more meteorite sightings around Winchcombe, a team of scientists went to the area to search for themselves.

Lachlan Bond is staying on his parents’ farm and hasn’t heard of the possibility of a meteorite falling.

“We actually found scientists knocking on the door asking if they can see our land,” he says.

Within an hour, experts discovered a small, shiny black rock.

“I went down and saw the little crater it created and I could have caught it.

“It’s a very special thing, and if you can give us a glimpse of history, it’s going to be a wonderful thing to say that’s happened in our land.”

Image: This meteorite was found on land owned by Lachlan Bond’s family. Pic: Natural History Museum

Meteorites are incredibly old. Their age is about 4.5 billion years old, much older than any rock from Earth.

Almost all of these “space rocks” erupt from asteroids and travel through space for thousands of years before being captured, usually captured by the sun and sometimes by the earth. They sometimes create bright fireballs before hitting the ground through the atmosphere, such as dropped on Gloucestershire.

The last meteorite was discovered in England was when a rock fell in Glaton’s Garden near Peterborough in 1991, when the landlord Arthur Petty Poe was gardening.

People who have worked at Winchcombe for 30 years are still being asked not to stop searching. In fact, scientists still believe that more meteorite fragments will be found.

