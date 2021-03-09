Wanted: Long-term strategy for business in the UK





Does the UK still have an industrial strategy? Even those who are unfortunate enough to read the 256-page white paper produced in 2017 will have a hard time explaining what it is.

Now the whole concept doesn’t seem to be favorable. This phrase was not mentioned in last week’s budget. The promised “refresh” became a plan for growth. This is presented as a pseudo-swap, but not a long-term roadmap generated by the business (and industry strategy) department, but a white hole code for a collection of initiatives driven by the Ministry of Finance.

The Industry Strategy Committee, founded in 2018 and chaired by Andy Haldane, the Bank of England’s chief economist, is dismantling.

Kwasi Kwarteng said in January that he wanted to “focus and direct” the industrial strategy, but it seems he gave up its territory to the Treasury, giving it up instead.

That’s wrong. The newly joined conservative regime on the merits of economic intervention can do with some clear priorities and guiding principles. It will help businesses identify meaningful sense of direction due to the Brexit and Covid-19 crises.

Teresa May’s 2017 efforts, after decades of separating their hands, admitted that the state needed to do more to shape Britain’s economic success and share the benefits.

One problem-except for hard work and best intentions-is that it’s not very good. A good industrial strategy should be summed up in three tweets, says one seasoned person. (This is the standard that Germans, who are recognized as leaders in strategy games, can easily meet.)

In contrast, the British attempt was difficult to deal with. There were five economic bases, four “Grand Challenges” and four sector deals, and it was only the beginning of negotiations between government and industry. Green Paper, which launches the strategy, has promised to review 28 areas of government policy, says Giles Wilkes of the Government Institute. The overall impression wasn’t clear priorities or plans on how to achieve them.

The subsequent failure was a lack of obsession. A good industrial strategy persists through ministerial and governmental change. It is reinforced and built through governance and institutions (e.g. abandoned parliament) which means becoming part of the household.

Yes, as Kwarteng said, a lot has happened since 2017. But the UK’s broader economic problems remain the same. And it didn’t take the epidemic to halt the UK’s industrial strategy. Brexit’s foremost ideology took care of it.

Earlier last year, the government was dispelling concerns about the direction of the Brexit negotiations as an industry lobby “in secular decline”. These desperate examples include cars, pharmaceuticals, aerospace, and more. It is called a strength and has been favored by a policy published two years ago.

Industrial strategies such as state aid rules should help intervening governments trying to make difficult choices about where to send support and attention.

recommendation

The state acknowledges that it is in emergency mode to fight the epidemic. However, the budget was noticeably quiet for long-term necessities such as the transition to net zero and dealing with an aging population. Both were captured in the 2017 Grand Challenge.

The government is sending pseudo-strategic signals to the left, right and center, whether it wants to keep Brexit busy or because of the economic challenges and interventionist licenses posed by the coronavirus. Level up! Global Britain! Build again! Fintech! Free Port!

What is missing is a consistent and focused framework, and now there is a rigorous and consistent of independent supervision and analysis. Short-term growth strategies and political marketing are not the same strategies designed to last for decades and will not attract the same private sector investments.

Let’s speak in terms that can be understood by a government obsessed with technology. Industry strategy has always required more than just renewal. It should reboot completely.

helen.thomas @ ft.com @ helentbiz

