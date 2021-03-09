San Gabriel Valley men accused of rigging admission to US colleges of foreign students





Federal prosecutors say two men from the San Gabriel Valley helped foreign students get visas and gain admission to U.S. universities by forging their transcripts and paying people to write their application essays and pass their standardized exams.

Yi Chen, 33, and Yixin Li, 28, were charged with conspiracy, visa fraud and aggravated identity theft in an indictment released on Monday. The document describes how the two men ran what federal authorities see as an illegal scheme by two education consultancy firms in the Alhambra and Arcadia.

Chen, from Monrovia, and Li, from San Gabriel, signed contracts with foreign students guaranteeing they would be admitted to a US university of their choice, the indictment says. A spokesperson for the federal prosecutor’s office said the men were charging fees in the thousands of dollars. Their clients paid part of the amount up front, with the understanding that it would be returned if they were not accepted at one of their favorite schools, the indictment says.

Prosecutors say Chen and Li have submitted claims on behalf of their clients to some of the nation’s largest universities, such as Columbia, USC, New York University and UC Berkeley, but also to smaller colleges in Southern California such as Bethesda University in Anaheim and the Horizon Institute in Los Angeles. Once admitted to a U.S. university, their clients became eligible for an F-1 student visa, the indictment says.

The requests Chen and Li submitted were filled with falsified transcripts, ghost-written essays, and third-party tests, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors accused the men of paying conspirators to take the SAT and the English as a Foreign Language, or TOEFL, test for their clients. Authorities said Chen and Li were linked to six people who admitted in 2019 to using false Chinese passports to take TOEFL exams on behalf of Chinese nationals. The six defendants pleaded guilty to using false passports and were sentenced to probation.

Chen and Li are also accused of falsifying the transcripts of their Chinese high school and college clients and of hiring people to write their application essays and letters of recommendation.

Lis’ attorney, Victor Sherman, said his client ran a legitimate business and intended to plead not guilty.

The government, Sherman said, gives the impression that this is the crime of the century.

Li, who has legally lived in the United States for nine years, surrendered to authorities last week when he learned of the existence of the arrest warrant against him, his lawyer said. He remained in custody on Monday as prosecutors appealed the judges’ decision to set his bail at $ 200,000. Sherman said they argued to the judge that Li would flee the country if released.

They literally argue that all of the security of the United States is at stake, he said.

To complicate matters, Sherman added, the government has placed a lis pendens on the Lis San Gabriel residence as it seeks its confiscation, meaning it cannot use the home equity of around 300,000. $ to post a deposit. The government has provided no evidence that the property was purchased with funds from the alleged conspiracy, Sherman said.

Chen, whose lawyer did not immediately return a request for comment, has been remanded in custody, a spokesperson for the federal procuratorate said. He pleaded not guilty.

