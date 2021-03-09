For many Alaskans there is no such thing as the US Postal Service.





In Alaska, especially in Bush Alaska, the United States Postal Service is as essential as a freezer full of salmon for the winter. It’s also a service many of us took for granted until we realized in 2020 that its survival was in question. With the support of Donald Trump, Louis DeJoy, at the helm, the future of the USPS looked ominous. We’ve gone through periods of slow mail delivery in the past, and we knew the Postal Service had suffered financial setbacks over the years, but this time it was as if the manager himself seemed determined to purge it.

For 17 years, my husband and I have lived off the road network on the north shore of Lake Clark year round. Although Steve and I now spend winters at Homer, we are at the lake for at least six months a year, during the summer and fall. Port Alsworth, the closest community to our farm, is across the water. Mail arrives at Port Alsworth after being transported from Anchorage to Iliamna, the hub. From Iliamna, it is redirected to the villages of the region. There is no government financial support for such contracts; the USPS is self-sufficient.

When my parents lived in Pedro Bay on Lake Iliamna in 1952, mail was always delivered by dogsled to remote locations. Since then, airplanes have become the default way of transporting letters and packages in rural Alaska. In the late 1990s, when Steve and I first moved to our secluded Lake Clark property, Alaska was privileged to have a special benefit supported by Sen. Ted Stevens. The sender could write Intra-Alaska on the outside of the box and pay a ridiculously cheap rate, something like 11 cents a pound. The box could weigh up to 70 pounds and have a circumference plus height of up to 108 inches. We benefited greatly from being able to send most of our personal effects from Wasilla to Port Alsworth when the lake became our permanent home. We were younger and poorer. That advantage is gone now, probably rightly so. It was an indulgence, albeit legal. Stevens had flexed his senatorial muscles to bring the bacon north.

Friends recall shipping 50 pound hay bales for their horses and tires for their equipment. A famous case, perhaps what caused the disappearance of Intra-Alaskas, involved someone who had sent 6,000 concrete blocks to Wainwright for a marina. The blocks weighed 67 pounds each and each was addressed individually.

But while the residents of Bush Alaska can do without Intra-Alaska, they simply cannot do without the USPS. In the Lower 48, letter carriers like UPS and Fed Ex are competitive, and retailers often offer free shipping on items delivered through them. But in Bush Alaska, I know the UPS rates are extremely high.

Even on the road network, in a city like Homer, UPS and Fed Ex are often prohibitively expensive. Alaskans are notoriously complaining that they have to pay more for the shipping of an item than the item itself is worth. When I order something online the first thing I do is check the retailers’ shipping policies. Will they even send to Alaska? If so, will they send via USPS? Sometimes I call or email and ask if they would consider sending through a USPS flat rate mailbox. From time to time, a retailer will agree to do this.

Medicines and food are just two of the most basic needs of Alaskans who often arrive in the mail. What about postal ballots for postal voting? It is obvious to people like me who are in a remote place during the fall election. If I were required to vote in person on election day, and it fell on a bad weather day, I wouldn’t risk taking a 13 mile boat ride in an open skiff with an east wind of 30 knots to get to the port. Alsworth. Or expect Steve to fly our Super Cub when the visibility is a quarter of a mile or the north wind rumbles over the mountain behind our house and makes our rocky beach an even more perilous airstrip. .

During his tenure, Postmaster General DeJoy eliminated sorting machines, reduced overtime pay for employees, and reduced post office hours. Senator Tammy Duckworth recently wrote that DeJoy is a disaster. She and Representative Donald McEachin of Virginia are urging President Joe Biden to fire the entire Board of Governors, which has the unique power to remove DeJoy from office.

I totally agree, if this is what is needed to keep the USPS intact. Although I am running out of postal packages, I have adapted to flat-rate priority mail. Yes, I remember the 10 cent stamp. But 55 cents is not that high. These rate increases are a small price to pay in maintaining a viable mail delivery service that has dutifully served Alaska for decades.

Anne Coray is a writer; her first novel, Lost Mountain, will be published in March 2021. She divides her time between Homer and his hometown on Lake Clark.

