UK Coronavirus Live Broadcast: Nightingale is scheduled to end, death toll and cases are the lowest in 5 months

He said the number of Covid deaths and cases daily in the UK fell to its lowest level in five months.

On Monday, the government reported a total of 124,566 deaths in the UK, with 65 additional deaths within 28 days of testing positive for the coronavirus. This is the lowest since the 60th on October 4th. In addition, about 4,712 new infections have been reported, the lowest daily figure since September 28th.

Despite promising data, Boris Johnson is refusing many calls on his back bench to accelerate his roadmap in a blockade that saw millions of school kids returning to classrooms on Monday for the first time this year.

The UK Nightingale Hospital is scheduled to close next month when the service is “no longer in danger of being overwhelmed,” NHS said. Less than 10,000 patients are currently being treated with Covid-19 compared to 30,000 in January.

In the UK, a total of 145,647 people had died by February 26, and COVID-19 was mentioned in the death certificate, ONS said.

The second wave’s daily death toll peaked on January 19, when 1,459 people died.

During the first wave of the virus, the death toll peaked at 1,459 on April 8, 2020.

In the UK, Covid-19 deaths declined weekly.

All regions of the UK had weekly declines in the number of registered Covid-19 deaths each week through February 26, ONS said.

In southeast England, the number of Corona 19 deaths was 481, down 24% from 636 the previous week.

Northwest England is the second highest to 396, down 30% from 563.

As the restrictions ease, the case increase is inevitable, says Govt’s Chief Scientific Advisor.

Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific advisor, said increasing coronavirus cases were inevitable as restrictions on social blending eased.

But he told lawmakers that Boris Johnson’s roadmap for easing UK blockades is consistent with the principles set out by the Sage Scientific Advisory Panel, and is consistent with minimizing the increase when opening up the situation.

Sir Patrick said: In terms of the principle of striving to progress at a pace consistent with the vaccine release, you can get a guarantee when you start launching. This is largely in line with the method proposed by modeling. Better than going fast.

The order of opening outdoor objects before opening indoors is consistent with the advice given by Sage.

He told the Commons Science and Technology Committee: When you start mixing again, you can see the diffusion increase. This is how the disease spreads.

So when you open up there will be an increase in R and a pressure on the transfer and a pressure on the transfer.

Home resident deaths related to COVID-19 in England and Wales

About 636 nursing home resident deaths related to COVID-19 in the UK and Wales were registered by February 26, down by more than a third (34%) from the previous week, ONS said.

A total of 49,91 nursing homes in England and Wales have recorded Corona 19 on their death certificates since the pandemic began.

This figure covers the deaths of nursing home residents in all settings, not just nursing homes.

16152828902,914 Covid-19-related deaths registered in England and Wales

A total of 2,914 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending February 26, according to the US Bureau of Statistics (ONS), cited COVID-19 in their death certificates, a 29% decrease from the previous week.

This figure is the lowest total since the week ending December 25th.

In England and Wales, a quarter (23.1%) of all deaths registered through February 26 mentioned Corona 19 in their death certificates.

NHS employee salary increases should be appropriate, the attorney general says.

The Attorney General said he wants NHS employees to get a decent salary increase.

Robert Buckland said it was just the beginning of a process where the government is being criticized for having NHS workers get a 1% wage increase.

Final recommendations have not yet been made. We must remember that in other large areas of the public sector there are wage freeze savings for the minimum wage. I don’t think we’re the end of this process. He told the BBC this morning.

I think we need to see what the recommendations are, and although the outcome may not be the result of this difficult situation that leads to a wage increase that everyone will want to see, the outcome is what NHS workers are doing is we It will be recognized in an appropriate manner, keeping in mind the constraints that everyone is facing.

You don’t start to judge ahead of time what the outcome of the negotiations will be. I’m pointing out that we are at the beginning of the process and we need to check what the recommendations are.

Long Covid can have a worse effect on patients who are not seriously ill.

Long Covid causes different patterns in severely ill and unhospitalized patients, said Dr. Melissa Heightman of University College London Hospitals.

Symptoms in patients who are not hospitalized are more difficult and can last longer, he told BBC Radio 4.

Fortunately, those who have been hospitalized for serious illness are following a really lovely trend of improvement over time. And in others, symptoms tend to be more stubborn and last longer.

Viruses have different effects on those people. Even with such patients, many are still improving over time, but improvement can be quite slow. And this postviral syndrome we’re seeing is probably something we need to study very urgently.

Long Covid can be cured through treatment and clinical resources, Heightman stressed, and now emphasized that the focus should be on supporting patients through the recovery process.

Pfizer Vaccine Neutralizes Brazilian Varieties, Study Results

Pfizer vaccine can counteract the highly contagious Brazilian P.1 strain, studies have shown.

A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that blood from people who received the Pfizer/BioNTech jab was effective against a version of the virus that was designed to carry the same mutations as P.1.

The efficacy of the vaccine against the Brazilian strain is about the same as against less infected strains from 2020, scientists said.

Pfizer previously discovered that its vaccine could counteract other highly contagious strains first discovered in the UK and South Africa.

The nightingale closure is an important moment, the health minister says.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said the closure of the Nightingale Hospital is an important moment in the country’s recovery.

In a video posted on Twitter, Hancock said the number of people in hospitals across the UK fell from 40,000 to less than 10,000 seven weeks ago due to vaccine programs and lockdown restrictions.

He is a memorial to the country’s ability to expedite the hospital’s really important work and has played an important role in the UK’s response to the coronavirus.

Nicola Sturgeon to ease restrictions on outdoor gatherings

Nicola Sturgeon may announce the relaxation of outdoor meeting restrictions in a recent coronavirus update.

The first minister is set to make a statement to MSPs on the ongoing fight against Corona 19 at the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

She has already suggested that the rules for outdoor gatherings may change. Currently, only two people from two different households can gather.

On Friday, Mr. Sturgeon said the vaccination program has made good progress, and a decline in the number of infections could mean greater normality is coming soon.

She hoped the Scottish government could do relatively trivial things, but I think it’s important to make a difference in our ability to meet outdoors and how young people can interact with friends outdoors.

Deputy Secretary John Swinney confirmed on Monday that any changes to the current containment regime will be made by Sturgeon.

He added: Minister Jeil will try to ease the lockdown as soon as possible, but made it clear that it should be done in a sustainable manner.

In other words, we need to take the right steps in the right order so that there is no risk of the virus running away from us again.

