Washington is the best state in the United States, according to the 2021 best states ranking





WASHINGTON, March 9, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Washington is the best state in the country, according to the 2021 US News Best States ranking. US News & World Report, the global ranking and civic journalism authority, assessed all 50 states in a range of categories to determine how states best serve their citizens. Washington is in the top 10 states in infrastructure, education, economy, fiscal stability, and health care.

“I am so happy that the people of Washington are winning this honor for the second time in three years because it takes 7.6 million of us to make this state the vibrant place it really is,” Washington Governor Jay Inslee. “Washingtonians are motivated to lead and innovate in all aspects of our society, in work, business, education, healthcare and more. It is that same spirit that has helped us. recover from being the first state in the country to be hit by COVID. -19, and we are on track for a robust recovery because of our unique attributes. “

Regardless of ranking, US News offers a new COVID-19 state toolkit, allowing users to compare state vaccination rates, COVID-19 cases and deaths, unemployment statistics, and more. Near real-time updates as frequently as daily allow users to visualize data and gain an up-to-date understanding of the impact of COVID-19 statewide.

Main conclusions of the 2021 ranking of the best states:

For the second consecutive edition, Washington is the No. 1 state in the country. Washington’s low-carbon energy system and strong secondary education continue to rank among the best in the country, as does the state’s fastest growing economy. After Evergreen State in the overall standings, Minnesota is at No. 2 and Utah at No. 3. Hawaii leads in health care. Ranked first in this category, Aloha State also ranks first for quality of health care, first for access to health care, and sixth for public health. It also ranks first in several healthcare settings, including child welfare visits, healthcare affordability, and avoidable admissions. The best states for public safety and corrections are in the Northeast. New Hampshire is the top state for crime and corrections, followed by Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts and New Jersey to round out the top five. Utah is the best state for the economy, with Colorado in second place and Idaho in third place. The three states are growing in different ways: Utah is experiencing growth in its young population (aged 25 to 29), that of Colorado. the employment rate has increased and the overall population of Idaho is expanding. Americans are divided over how their state government handles the COVID-19 pandemic. In a nationwide survey conducted by US News, 44.15% of those polled agreed their state had handled it well, 40.47% disagreed and 15.38% were neutral. Other top performing countries: New Jersey is # 1 for education, Nevada is # 1 for infrastructure, Alaska is # 1 for fiscal stability, Iowa is # 1 for opportunities and Hawaii is # 1 for the natural environment.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and the changing social climate over the past year have made a whole host of critical issues a priority for Americans, from access to adequate health care and quality education economic stability and public safety, ”said Kim Castro, editor and chief content officer at US News. “The 2021 Best States report combines data-driven journalism and rankings to help citizens, business leaders and policymakers see where states are hitting key benchmarks so states can learn from each other. others and target areas for improvement. “

Rankings are based on over 70 metrics and tens of thousands of data points. In addition to the annual surveys that determine the weights of the eight categories, US News surveyed more than 26,000 people across the country about their level of satisfaction with government services and how state governments should focus their attention. resources. The data used to compile the ranking of the best 2021 states came mainly from a period before the COVID-19 pandemic and was not affected by the impact of the pandemic on the states.

Best States Rankings are the centerpiece of the US News Best States portal, a platform that combines analysis, daily reports, historical information, and photos on state issues. The interactive Data Explorer tool allows citizens and government leaders to make comparisons between their own states and others through more than 100,000 charts. Best States is part of US News’ expanding civic journalism portfolio, which includes the Best Countries Report, the Healthiest Communities Project, and Citiesinitiative.

Ranking of the best states 2021

* See the full ranking here.

Top 101 overall. Washington 2. Minnesota3. Utah4. New Hampshire 5. Idaho6. Nebraska 7. Virginia8. Wisconsin9. Massachusetts 10. Florida

Crime & Corrections 1. New Hampshire 2. Maine 3. Vermont

Economy 1. Utah 2. Colorado 3. Idaho

Education 1. New Jersey 2. Massachusetts 3. Florida

Environment 1. Hawaii2. New Hampshire 3. South Dakota

Fiscal stability 1. Alaska 2. South Dakota 3. Tennessee

Health Care 1. Hawaii2. Massachusetts 3. Connecticut

Infrastructure 1. Nevada 2. Oregon 3. Washington

Opportunity 1. Iowa2. Minnesota 3. New Hampshire

The 2021 Best States Rankings are accompanied by data-driven stories examining how Wisconsin’s education system has helped it move up the rankings, the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, and unique strengths and challenges of Alaska in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

To view the full rankings and search status profiles, visit https://www.usnews.com/states. For more information on the best states, follow the coverage on Facebook and Twitter using #BestStates.

About US News & World Report

US News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions on important issues that affect their lives. A digital news and information company focused on education, health, money, travel, cars and news, USNews.com provides consumer tips, rankings and analytics to serve the people who take complex decisions at all stages of life. Over 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and advice. Founded in 1933, US News is headquartered in Washington, DC

