UK PACT South Africa Announces Portfolio of Over 3M Projects





Following the launch of the first program for proposals in South Africa on July 10, 2020, the UK High Commission announced that it has allocated more than 3 million grants to 10 climate change mitigation projects under the UK Partnership for Accelerated Climate Transformation. I am pleased. (UK PACT) program.

The project was selected through a competitive process and responded to climate change mitigation priorities from several key government agencies in an effort to support South Africa’s transition to a low-carbon, inclusive, climate-resilient economy and society. The organizations and partners leading the project will build capacity, raise awareness and provide technical support to various national, local and local government stakeholders. The project will be implemented by several regional and international organizations in the private and non-governmental sectors, civil society and academia.

British High Commissioner Nigel Casey said:

As the organizer of COP 26 and a longtime development, trade and investment partner, I am excited to launch projects in this range to support eco-friendly, resilient and inclusive economic growth in South Africa. The world is focused on both climate and COVID-19 recovery, and we want to support South Africa to be at the forefront of the movement for better recovery.

Designated by COP 26 President, the UK is committed to achieving ambitious and fair results in Glasgow in 2021. This means giving the three pillars of Paris Agreement easing, adaptation and fiscal equal priority. Despite the challenges COVID-19 has brought to all economies, the UK has committed to doubling its International Climate Finance (ICF) to 11.6 billion over the next five years. The ICF commitment allows the UK to support green recovery efforts in more than 100 countries, including South Africa, and the results to date demonstrate the innovative impact that ICF programs such as the UK PACT can have.

The selected projects focus on three priority areas: climate change action and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. * Energy: Arguably the most prominent challenge facing the South African energy sector, four projects have been selected that focus on justifiable energy transitions. The project is at the municipal, local and central government level to formalize energy transition pathways that include vulnerable communities, identify new employment opportunities within a green economy, and assist various actors in the energy sector to implement low-carbon energy technologies. Will support the beneficiaries of In addition, two projects were selected to implement higher energy efficiency standards in buildings and support the intake of renewable and alternative clean fuels such as hydrogen. * Sustainable Mobility: Two projects are working to support the policy framework established in the country’s green transport strategy, particularly with regard to promoting the transition to electric vehicles and low-carbon mobility in South Africa. * Sustainable Finance: Both projects will help increase access to green finance and expand sustainable investment in South Africa through transparency and climate-related risk management.

Note to editors

Full list of projects, implementation partners and beneficiary organizations:

Project Title Implementation Partner Beneficiary Extraction of legitimate energy conversion from SA: Conflict Harmonization and Opportunity Search TIPS (Senior), NALEDI, Peta Wolpe, GroundWork eMalahleni Municipality, Steve Tshwete Municipality, Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF), Department of Trade, Industry And Competition (DTIC), Trade Unions (via NALEDI), Mpu Malanga Provincial Climate Transformation Protocol NBI (National Business Initiative) NBI Private Sector Membership, South African Business Alliance (BUSA), DEFF Green Hydrogen Economy Building Just Energy Transition: SA SAIIA ( Senior), TIPS, UCT Energy Research Center, KPMG, Bambili Energy DSI, South African National Institute of Energy Development (SANEDI), DTIC and Energy and Water SETA’s TVET University System through the EW SETA verification, implementation and Development of a green economy cluster organization supporting the Mpumalangas role in Fo SAREM GreenCape Slow study of Mpumalanga Provincial Government, DTIC, DSI and Renewable Energy Industry Association (SAREC, SAWEA, STASA, SAPVIA) Alternative financing for embedded generation of renewable energy in South African municipalities Models ICLEI Africa (Lead), Rebel Group South Africa Carbon Trust (Lead) and GBCSA SANEDI’s 3E DBSA and several secondary municipality-operated energy performance certificates (EPCs) have established climate-related financial disclosures in South Africa with global best practices DNA Economics (Lead). Promote the green agenda in conjunction with GreenHouse, Vivid Economics and WWF-SA Treasury, Savings and Investments Association for SA (ASISA), South African Retirement Fund Committee (BATSETA), South African Banking Association (BASA), Civil Service Pension Fund and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ( JS E) Expand and use the South African Green Financial Classification including NBI (Lead) and Carbon Trust The Nati onal Treasury (NT), DEFF, JSE, Banking Association of South Africa (BASA) and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) shifting the Transport Paradigm Electric Vehicles Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University (NMMU) and CENEX DoT, DEFF and Western Cape Provincial Government Johannesburg City Electric Vehicle Readiness Sustainable Energy Africa (SEA) Johannesburg City, South African Local Government Association (SALGA) and Department of Transportation (DoT) ) For media inquiries, please contact:

Isabel Posita

UK High Commission spokesman

Mobile: +27 (0) 833911606

Email: [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos