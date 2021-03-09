US growth spurt could unbalance a fragile global economy





The United States will lead to a strong rebound in the global economy this year, but the strength of the US rebound could unbalance weaker economies, especially in developing countries.

According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, rising U.S. government bond yields in response to higher growth and inflation expectations could cause capital flight from emerging economies, where immunization campaigns have barely failed. started and whose economic recovery is expected to take longer.

The Paris-based research organization now expects the global economy to reach pre-pandemic production levels by the middle of this year, six months ahead of schedule when forecast was last released. up to date, in November. He now sees world production increase by 5.6% in 2021, after falling by 3.4% in 2020. In November, he forecast global growth of 4.2% for this year.

The main reason for the upgrade is a stronger outlook for the U.S. economy, which it now sees growing 6.5%, more than double the pace expected in November and the fastest expansion since 1984. .

OECD chief economist Laurence Boone said this reflected an expectation of a fiscal stimulus as vaccinations help free the economy from its Covid-19 shackles. The Senate approved a $ 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill on Sunday, paving the way for passage through the House as early as Tuesday.

Fiscal policy has been extremely supportive, but you also need to push the accelerator on vaccinations because otherwise the extra stimulus will continue to save rather than consumption, Ms Boone said.

President Biden said there will be enough vaccines available for all adults in the United States by the end of May, two months earlier than he previously indicated. (Originally published March 3, 2021)

The OECD now predicts that the U.S. economy will be larger by the end of 2022 than it anticipated before the outbreak of the pandemic. Of the other leading economies in the Group of 20, only Turkey is in a similar position. India is expected to experience the largest deficit, with gross domestic product down more than 8% from what was expected before the coronavirus began to spread.

The OECD has said that the slow pace of vaccination in Europe reduces the need for further stimulus at this time, as a partially closed economy would not be able to meet additional demand. And in many other parts of the global economy, neither rapid vaccination nor fiscal stimulus are available.

The research body said there was a risk that global growth would become more unbalanced, leading to potentially disruptive capital flows to high-growth countries from low-growth countries.

Yields on U.S. Treasuries surged Monday after the Senates’ weekend vote following a surge in recent weeks. If sustained, this increase could increase borrowing costs for government and businesses.

Ms Boone said the rise in US yields was understandable and not of concern as it reflected an improving outlook for growth. She said rising borrowing costs in other parts of the world would be more problematic because it would not reflect better growth prospects and could dampen economic recovery.

STAY INFORMED

Get a coronavirus briefing six days a week and a weekly health bulletin once the crisis subsides: sign up here.

In particular, the OECD said investors could move capital to the United States and away from emerging countries, lowering the value of their currencies and weakening economies struggling to recover from the pandemic.

The best way to avoid this threat is to speed up immunization programs in other parts of the world, Ms. Boone said.

The greater the divergence between countries in immunization, the greater the gap in the rate of growth, and this paves the way for capital outflows, she said.

The OECD made much more modest changes to its forecast for other major economies than for the U.S. It now expects euro area growth of 3.9% this year, up from 3.6% forecast in November, when it expects China’s economy to grow 7.8%. , having previously predicted 8%.

Write to Paul Hannon at [email protected]

Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos