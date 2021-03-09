



According to the campaign group Tax Justice Network, the UK’s foreign territories were on the list of the most important tax havens in the world ahead of Switzerland, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

The British Virgin Islands were ranked as the biggest driver of corporate tax abuse, with the Cayman Islands in second place and Bermuda in third place.

The UK, along with its satellite territorial network, appeared in this study, which is published in the 13th place every two years. It was chosen to provide the widest range of tax cuts for international companies.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is new in the top ten after research found it benefited from a $250 billion (180 billion) multinational fund delivered through the Netherlands.

The report revealed that the UAE has emerged as a new destination for multinational corporations operating in Africa and the Middle East. South Africa has been highlighted as one of the biggest losses for businesses converting profits to the UAE, which has been sluggish.

A spokesman for the Tax Justice Network said tax havens are thriving, and efforts to solve problems coordinated by the OECD, a wealthy Paris-based club of states, have failed.

Dereje Alemayehu, executive coordinator of the Global Alliance for Tax Justice, nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, reports that the world’s largest economies are helping businesses avoid $245 billion in taxes, in light of the results. It has been shown to trust the OECD. It’s like trusting a pack of wolves to build a fence around the coop

The Corporate Tax Haven Index ranks each country by the strength the tax and financial system allows multinationals to lower their taxable returns.

When we rate each country’s tax and legal system with a 100-point heaven score, the British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, and Bermuda all scored the best.

A higher ranking in the index doesn’t necessarily mean that jurisdiction corporate tax laws are more aggressive, but in fact, jurisdictions play a bigger role globally in enabling profit shifts that lead to billions of dollars in tax losses each year, a spokesperson said.

The OECD mostly represents 37 wealthy Western governments and has spent a lot of time in the last decade trying to reach consensus on rules that prevent tax evasion by wealthy individuals and large corporations.

The report found that OECD countries are responsible for 39% of the world’s risk of corporate tax abuse. Their territories and British independent territories and former colonies such as the Lowland, Guernsey and Isle of Man, which were crown dependents, accounted for 29%.

The report added that countries classified as non-hazardous by the OECD are responsible for 98% of the world’s risk of corporate tax abuse and that the UN should take on a role in fostering global tax rules.

Pascal Saint-Amans, director of the OECD Center for Tax Policy, said the report did not recognize progress in recent years to share tax information and crack down on a series of abuses.

He said 500,000 people with secret bank accounts reported income and paid off taxes and fines over the past four years after an agreement that included bank details of 84 million accounts shared by tax authorities.

An agreement to set minimum tax rates for digital services so that developing countries can earn revenue from Facebook, Amazon and Google will be discussed at the G20 in July.

Saint-Amans says the Joe Biden administration in the United States wants a deal dealing with digital services after Donald Trump’s more erratic position of the White House has blocked progress.

British foreign territories and crown subordinates argued that it could not be considered a tax haven after crackdowns on secret bank accounts held by individuals.

However, the Tax Justice Network said it continued to promote capital flight in the world’s poorest countries to help multinationals avoid legal claims for their interests.

Top 10 Causes of Global Corporate Tax Abuse

1 British Virgin Islands (overseas territories) 2 Cayman Islands (overseas territories) 3 Bermuda (overseas territories) 4 Netherlands 5 Switzerland 6 Luxembourg 7 Hong Kong 8 Jersey (rely on the British King) 9 Singapore 10 United Arab Emirates

