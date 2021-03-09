PRECIOUS-Gold recovers from 9-month low as US yields retreat





* Gold in oversold territory on the technical front – analyst

* SPDR gold holdings hit their lowest level since April 2020 on Monday (add chart, update prices)

March 9 (Reuters) – Gold prices rose on Tuesday, as a pullback in U.S. Treasury yields added some luster to the metal after it hit a nine-month low on the previous session.

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $ 1,692.21 an ounce at 0703 GMT. Prices had fallen more than 1% Monday to $ 1,676.10, their lowest since June 5.

US gold futures rose 0.7% to $ 1,690.30.

Lower buyers emerged after falling 1.15% overnight and US bond yields eased slightly, which supported precious metals, said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Yields on 10-year US Treasuries edged down, increasing the attractiveness of holding gold. A steady rise in bond yields makes holding gold less attractive, as investors generally tend to look to assets that generate regular income in the form of interest or dividends.

In an environment of rising yields in the United States, resuming growth, roll-out of vaccines and investor optimism about growth prospects; demand for safe havens will be difficult, said Lachlan Shaw, head of commodities research at the National Australia Banks.

While the US Federal Reserve has so far played down the rise in yields, the European Central Bank will discuss the merits of intervening on Thursday.

Central banks will have to try to strike a balance between returns that reasonably reflect at a reasonable speed, versus the upturn in economic activity, and so there may be adjustments along the way, Shaw said.

The holdings of the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, fell to their lowest level since April 2020 on Monday.

Short-term gold techniques have plunged into oversold territory, which should provide temporary support during the session, but gains will likely be limited to the $ 1,700 region, OANDAs Halley said.

Silver rose 0.8% to $ 25.30 an ounce. Palladium climbed 0.3% to $ 2,322.68. Platinum gained 0.8% to $ 1,144.49.

Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bangalore; Editing by Anil DSilva and Aditya Soni

