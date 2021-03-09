UK’s world’s best ivory ban





The UK’s global ban on the import, export, and trade of items containing elephant ivory in the UK is one step closer today after consultations on the enforcement of the ivory law began.

Once enforced, the ivory law, which was the government’s main declaration, prohibits the import, export, and trading of items containing elephant ivory in the UK almost entirely, allowing only a limited set of defined items, regardless of age. exemption.

Elephants are the largest land mammals in the world and can live over 60 years of age in the wild. However, they usually target their tusks. Savannah elephant populations declined by about 30% (144,000 elephants) in 15 African countries from 2007 to 2014. Britain’s groundbreaking ivory law will help protect the world’s elephants by banning the sale of ivory that could contribute to poaching.

The eight-week consultation explores the registration and certification process and views on fees for exempt items. People only need to register and certify items for the purpose of handling items containing ivory. Anyone who owns an ivory item but does not plan to sell it does not need to be registered and certified.

Sir Goldsmith, Minister of Animal Welfare, said:

Our ivory law is committed to saving this wonderful species from extinction by introducing one of the world’s most stringent bans on selling elephant ivory.

As a global leader in animal care, we are sending a clear message that we believe the commercial transaction of elephant ivory is completely unacceptable.

Dr Mark Jones, Director of Policy at the Born Free Foundation, said:

In the process of passing the ivory law into law, the UK government boldly introduced some of the strictest regulations on ivory trading anywhere in the world, proving Born Frees’ long-standing claim that ivory trading can only be prevented by banning ivory trading. Large-scale poaching of elephants for tusks.

The government has enacted an ivory ban and has written a declaration that it will expand it to include other ivory-bearing species such as narwhals, killer whales, and hippos. Defra is currently reviewing the evidence submitted in response to a request for evidence for the non-elephant ivory trade and will discuss it later this year.

Although the implementation of the ivory law has been delayed due to legal issues, it will now help the UK to establish itself as a global leader in the dialogue and take a leading role internationally in addressing the threat to endangered species.

The British government is working closely with the international community to tackle the threats to protect elephants from poaching and the legal and illegal ivory trade. Since 2014, the UK has donated $2.6 million to projects around the world to halt the ivory trade through the Illegal Wildlife Trade Challenge Fund.

The 8-week consultation of can be found here.

The Ivory Act 2018 creates narrow and carefully defined exemptions for bans on:

Items with only a small amount of ivory. These items must consist of less than 10% ivory by volume and must have been made before 1947. instrument. It should have an ivory content of less than 20% and was made before 1975. Vertical miniature. Certain exemptions for portrait miniatures, often painted on thin ivory pieces made before 1918 and whose surface area does not exceed 320 cm2. Sales and employment contracts for eligible museums. It is the rarest and most important item of its type. These items must be of outstanding artistic, cultural or historical value and must be made before 1918. Decisions on the application of these items are based on expert advice from institutions considered to have the necessary knowledge and expertise.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos