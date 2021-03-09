Airline industry pushes US to standardize health papers





by: DAVID KOENIG, AP Airlines Editor

Posted: March 8, 2021 / 09:18 PM EST / Updated: March 8, 2021 / 09:18 PM EST

FILE – In this file photo from February 18, 2021, a passenger wears a face mask to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus while waiting for a Delta Airlines flight at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Major airline and business groups call on Biden administration to play a leading role in developing standards for credentials that would allow travelers to show they have been tested and vaccinated against COVID-19 . Airlines hope such a document would allow countries to ease travel restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus. More than two dozen airlines and trade groups, including the US Chamber of Commerce, wrote to the White House about it on Monday, March 8, 2021 (AP Photo / Charlie Riedel, File)

(AP) – Major airlines and trade groups are asking the Biden administration to develop temporary credentials that would allow travelers to show they have been tested and vaccinated against COVID-19, a step which, according to the airline industry, will help revive travel.

Various groups and countries are working on the development of so-called vaccine passports to allow more travel. But airlines fear that a handful of regional references will cause confusion and none will be widely accepted.

Establishing uniform directions is crucial “and the United States must be a leader in this development, more than 20 groups said in a letter to the White House coronavirus response coordinator on Monday. , Jeff Zients. However, the groups said vaccination should not be a requirement for domestic or international travel.

These groups include major US and international airline trade organizations, airline unions, and the US Chamber of Commerce. The White House did not immediately comment.

The World Health Organization and the aviation branch of the United Nations are working on the type of information to include in an accreditation. Aviation industry groups are particularly interested in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention playing a leading role, believing it would increase certainty that the information in credentials is legitimate.

The CDC released new guidelines for fully vaccinated people on Monday, saying they can, without a face mask, meet other vaccinated people and visit unvaccinated people in a single household who are at low risk of serious illness. However, the health agency still recommends against traveling.

Every time there is an increase in travel, we have an increase in cases in this country, said CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky.

Walensky noted that many variants of COVID-19 that are now spreading in the United States have started in other countries. Still, she hinted that, with more data, the CDC may soon approve travel for those vaccinated.

Airlines have been particularly affected by the pandemic. Despite a partial recovery, U.S. airlines are still losing $ 150 million a day, according to trade group Airlines for America.

In the United States, the number of people passing through airports remains down nearly 60% so far this year compared to 2019, the last normal year before the pandemic. Most of these people fly to the United States.

Airlines rely on widespread vaccinations to boost travel and vaccine passports to boost high-profit international flights.

Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this report.

