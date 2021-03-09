OSCE Roundtable on Women’s Leadership in Peacebuilding and Conflict Prevention: Contribution to the UK





Why is it important to put more women in leadership positions in conflict prevention and peacebuilding?

Five main reasons:

(a) The starting point is very low for all major peace processes between 1990 and 2017. Women are only 2% of mediators. 8% of negotiators, 5% of witnesses and signatures. The barriers include the assumption that women are often not direct fighters and therefore have a limited role in halting hostilities. However, there are some serious myths between them: There are not enough women qualified to participate in the peace process (this is wrong). And the peace process shouldn’t take into account the informal power structure of the community.

(b) The peace process sets a blueprint for a women-free future on the peace table (which makes up about 50% of the population). We are missing out on valuable expertise and experience in shaping that future. Women are often not direct fighters, but the role of women in the informal power structure of the community can be used to promote conflict and peace.

Here’s a good example. In Colombia, the 2016 Comprehensive Peace Agreement set an international example for women’s participation. Women gathered public opinion on the talks and were largely represented as delegates in inclusive peace talks, mediating truces in people, food and regions. Negotiations for drug and hostage release. In the Northern Ireland negotiations, the women signatory representing the Northern Irish Women’s Union served as a channel for civil society participation in both countries in the formal peace-making process and was able to expand negotiations to include victims’ rights and reconciliation.

(c) When women participate meaningfully in the peace process, the outcome supported by facts is a 64% less likely to fail and 35% more likely to last for at least 15 years (UN Women). Thus, without the full, equal and meaningful participation of women in these processes, all are exposed to a much less stable world. Diversity and diversity of leadership leads to informed decision making and better policies.

(d) Women and girls can also ensure that a wider range of social issues are included in peace and security mechanisms.-According to the UN, women and girls may face increasing vulnerabilities during or after crises. Around 60% of preventable maternal deaths worldwide occur in conflict, migration or disaster situations. Girls in conflict situations are 2.5 times more likely to leave school than boys. And the rise and revival of conflict and violent extremism trigger patterns of sexual violence, including rape, sex slavery, and forced marriage. Evidence from GAPS, Womens International Peace Center and LSE suggests that women and girls are disproportionately affected by climate change. And over the past year, we have seen women at the forefront of the pandemic, providing vital humanitarian aid and services.

(e) An essential step towards ensuring equal rights for women and girls Women’s rights are human rights. Therefore, it is appropriate for this discussion to take place on International Women’s Day.

What can OSCE and participating countries do to promote women’s leadership in peacebuilding and conflict prevention?

(i) Ensure that there is an inclusive culture of mechanisms such as OSCE’s Peacebuilding and Conflict Prevention Forum and all workplaces. Women should be included in the form and content of the discussion from the very beginning. There is a need for a positive work culture that is free of any form of discrimination, harassment or harassment, including sexual harassment. For us in these structures, we have to challenge ourselves against the implicit bias we have. And we listen to the obstacles and obstacles that others have. We urge bad behavior that can limit certain individuals who want to occupy a leadership position.

(ii) The OSCE Toolkit actively seeks ways to ensure women’s full participation in OSCE conflict prevention and peacebuilding structures built on the basis of women’s inclusion and effective peace processes. This includes consultation and listening with civil society groups on aspects of conflict that affect people’s freedom of life, careers, school education, health care, pensions, electricity, water, gas, or access to roads. It is necessary to challenge the conflict mediation and resolution structure that OSCE has. There are more things we can do according to the OSCE toolkit.

(iii) Provide practical support and protection to women peacemakers through:

By supporting a network of female mediators, women can learn and receive support from different role models, and there are identifiable individuals ready to support peace processes around the world.

Female peace builders often take great risks and face threats, violence and abuse on a regular basis. The International Citizen Action Network has developed a protection framework for women peacebuilders, supported by the UK and developed through dialogue about their experiences and needs with women peacebuilders. The framework lists a set of 19 recommendations, including setting protection guidelines and protocols, supporting law enforcement officers’ ability to respond to threats, and establishing and implementing rules of engagement to ensure respectful communication and treatment during the peace process. . By supporting and implementing the OSCE and the recommendations of this framework, we can protect women peacebuilders and promote greater participation of women in the peace process at all levels of leadership.

(iv) Applications begin earlier. Ensuring women and girls reach their true potential (1) through freedom from sexual harassment, sexual exploitation and abuse, domestic violence or conflict sexual violence. so:

The focus of the OSCE, its structure, its on-the-spot mission, and, in particular, the countries that Participating States participate in to prevent domestic violence (increased shockingly by COVID-19) is to ensure that a zero tolerance approach to sexual exploitation and abuse is essential to OSCE is. As an organization and a participating nation, we ensure that women and girls who have experienced sexual violence in conflict are prevented from trauma (by putting survivors’ needs at the center of responses through initiatives like the Murad Code).

(v) And ensuring that women and girls reach their true potential through quality education, training and access to positive role models.

Ensure that all girls have access to quality education, and the more than 10 years of quality education that girls experience is built around a positive role model and has no discrimination or gender stereotypes, making it possible for gender to include talent pipelines and recruitment processes. Guaranteed to be mainstream in all activities. Men play to increase women’s leadership? How can you actively involve men to support those efforts?

I need help implementing all of the above. This is because it is certainly in the interests of men to take into account all the factors that ensure a more sustainable peace process and enable a comprehensive approach to security. All of the above visible steps need everyone and everyone to be able to bear fruit.

It’s important to ensure that women and girls reach their full potential through quality and access to training, and it needs all of us, including men.

We must create a positive work culture and environment that is free of any form of discrimination, harassment or harassment. It needs all of us, including (or especially men). We all have to challenge ourselves, educate us about the implicit bias we have, listen to other people’s opinions about obstacles and obstacles, and do something about it. In this respect, the reverse mentor scheme is good.

Men need to call on our bad behavior. And, in a privileged position as a male leader, I have to listen to obstacles and obstacles. And do something about it

Men are often perpetrators, so they need an essential focus to stop domestic violence, sexual assault in conflict, sexual exploitation, and abuse.

It plays an important role in helping us support others. Bystander and alliance training is an important initiative.

More men are needed in senior and leadership positions to stand up, communicate and advocate for women’s leadership. Overcome the myth that this is a zero-sum game and everyone’s interest.

