US vaccine rollout and stimulus boost global economic outlook: OECD





PARIS (Reuters) – The global economic outlook has brightened as COVID-19 vaccine deployments accelerate in some countries and the United States launches a sweeping new stimulus package, the OECD said on Tuesday, increasing its forecasts.

The global economy is expected to rebound this year with 5.6% growth and expand 4.0% next year, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development said in its interim economic outlook.

That marked a big increase from its last outlook in early December, when the Paris-based policy forum forecast global growth of 4.2% this year and 3.7% next year.

But there are significant risks to the improved outlook, including in the form of how quickly authorities are getting vaccines to people, how quickly restrictions are lifted, and whether new variants of the coronavirus are controlled.

Failure to vaccinate quickly enough risks undermining the fiscal stimulus that has been put in place, OECD chief economist Laurence Boone told an online press conference.

Distinguishing Europe for its slow deployment, she said government money pumped into the economy risked ending up in consumers’ savings if they could not return to more normal lives soon.

Global gross domestic product has returned to its pre-pandemic level in the middle of this year, despite large differences between countries.

The pace of vaccinations is not fast enough to consolidate the recovery, we have to go a lot faster and we have to do a lot better, said Boone.

As the vaccine rollout would give the global economy a boost, the United States predicted that the $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package would spill over to other countries, adding more than a percentage point to global growth.

The US economy is set to grow 6.5% this year and 4.0% next year, the OECD said, raising its forecast from December expectations by 3.2% in 2021 and 3.5%. % in 2022.

The OECD estimated that the program, which includes $ 400 billion in one-time payments of $ 1,400 to many Americans, would increase U.S. production by about 3-4% on average in its first full year.

With public money flowing into the world’s largest economy, the package could lead to the creation of up to 3 million jobs in the United States by the end of the year, but could also increase inflation by 0.75 percentage points per year on average during the first two years.

Meanwhile, the stimulus would be a boon for the United States’ major trading partners, boosting growth by 0.5 to 1 percentage point in Canada and Mexico, and 0.25 to 0.5 in the euro area. and China, the OECD said.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Edited by Alison Williams

