‘Behavior Is Going Bad’: The Latest News on the British Covid Front | World news





British Southern Bus Driver

The feeling that I left it dry

When people get vaccinated, the behavior of passengers is worsening. There are more people traveling because I think it’s safe now. A colleague recently ran late on a bus route. Us [bus drivers] It wasn’t late for 6 months as there were so few passengers. After the NHS and emergency services, we need to prioritize vaccines for people like us and those in essential retailers. There is a feeling of being left to dry.

March 8, 2021

Step 1, part 1

All students and college students are completely back. People can meet other people outside, not for exercise. Care home residents are eligible for one regular visitor. Otherwise, your home accommodation order will remain the same.

March 29, 2021

Step 1, part 2

Outdoor gatherings are allowed for up to 6 people, and in larger cases, second generation is allowed not only in the park, but also in the garden. Outdoor sports for children and adults are allowed. Official home stay orders are closed, but people are encouraged to stay locally. People will be asked to work from home whenever possible and travel abroad beyond the current few exceptions is not permitted.

April 12, 2021

Step 2

According to the official overview plan, the next step depends on the data and the given date means “before”. In phase 2, public buildings such as non-essential retail stores, beauty and nail salons, libraries and museums are reopened. Most outdoor venues, including pubs and restaurants, are open, but only outdoor tables and beer gardens. You have to sit in your seat, but you don’t have to eat with alcohol.

In addition, settings such as zoos and theme parks will resume. However, social contact rules apply here, so there are no restrictions on mixing indoors and mixing outdoors between homes. Indoor leisure facilities such as gym and swimming pool can also be opened, but again people can go alone or with family. Resumption of public holidays is possible for only one household without shared facilities. Up to 30 people can attend funerals, and up to 15 people at weddings, receptions and wakes.

May 17, 2021

Step 3

Depending on the data, vaccination level and current transfer rate, be careful “before May 17”.

In level 3, most mixing rules are lifted outdoors and limited to 30 people in the park or garden. Indoor mixing is allowed for up to 6 people or even more, up to the second generation. Indoor spaces such as pubs and restaurants, hotels and B&Bs, amusement centers, cinemas, and group exercise classes will be reopened. New indoor and outdoor mix restrictions are maintained for pubs and other hospitality venues.

For sports, indoor spaces can hold up to 1,000 spectators or half the capacity. Outdoors the limit is 4,000 people or half the capacity, whichever is lower. Very large outdoor seating areas, such as large football stadiums where the crowd can be scattered, will be limited to 10,000 people or be full of 1/4. Weddings are limited to 30 people, baptismal ceremonies and other events such as Barmitzba are also allowed.

This is the earliest date when an international holiday can be reopened after a separate review.

June 21, 2021

Step 4

Prior to June 21, all legal restrictions on mixing were removed and the last section closed, such as a nightclub, reopened. Large events can occur.

Peter Walker Political Correspondent

In recent years, attacks on buses have increased with broken glass doors and windows. Stories like this mean not only keeping you safe from coronavirus, but also worrying over your shoulder. Attacks like this are definitely more common than ever, and some kids think it’s because they are so bored with closures. I recently took a break to free up some space at work. I thought everything was piled up and I couldn’t stand it anymore.

I feel not worth it. It really was during the first blockade. It was scarier, but people were grateful and knew we could do our best to work. We find that young people are really good. Students always say they are grateful, but some don’t recognize you as a human being. Some of them feel like they don’t want to meet your eyes because they know they’re not on the essential tour.

Garbage collector, Glasgow

For the first time you have the workers and the public standing together.

There was a lot of pressure in Glasgow, a serious waste crisis. There are too many rats and the infection in the community is getting worse and worse. It’s like a crisis in a crisis. We may end the epidemic, but there are massive cuts in our services and rats to follow.

In some parts of the city, garbage bin collection declined every three weeks. In general, the first person to blame when the trash can is not emptied is the garbage collector. But for the first time, the public knows that they haven’t cut it, not their fault. Before the pandemic, people often used to go to work before we came, so we never knew how much garbage collectors were doing. Too many people seem to be staying at home and taking a break. Seeing what they were collecting, for the first time, workers and the public stood together.

It has a lot of workforce and is very difficult to socialize. We had to introduce a lot of rules and regulations that we hadn’t done before. What’s annoying me is that I’m hearing about all the wasted vaccines. Because they have to be stored at a certain temperature and after that they cannot be used. It was a frontline service, but I didn’t have it yet. Look at the number of trash can handles we touch every day. Look how many people we interact with. With the ID, of course, I became more confident.

British Southwest Deliveryman

Some elderly people are being treated with vaccination on an expedition.

I still have good conversations with people at the door. In the new year, people said they had to get a vaccine, and they were looking forward to it. Now I’m very excited to say that many older people have been vaccinated and are really excited about going out. Some older people are treating vaccination as an expedition. Many people say that they met friends or children there. It has been a real social experience for many.

There seems to be a change in the type of delivery and it has provided more commodities. There are fewer parcels in PrettyLittleThing. [a fashion retailer], And in Lakeland [kitchenware] And who gives the trash [toilet paper]. I think people have found home shopping useful. When spring comes, people are also buying plants. We started delivering to big plant companies and more trees and bulbs.

If the truck takes a few hours to deliver the parcel to our warehouse, you will have to wait for delivery and you won’t get paid for it. There is a knock on the impact. We get paid per package, so there is no money waiting around. The response from the courier company is that if you don’t like it, you have to find someone else. But most of the people I deliver are pretty positive. They know that most of us are working and doing our best.

There is no plan at all for how long this will be done. My time goes well with what I want to do, and some of it is going out and meeting people. It’s a bit of a routine that I spend the day on.

Fast Food Chain Worker Liverpool

Inhuman painter of all of us

There seems to be a correlation between the government announcement and the busyness of the store. It was the busiest week since the new year to hear the announcement that restrictions will soon be eased. People have definitely gained more confidence.

On the customer side, everything is still the same. Perhaps there was a little less aggression and anger. However, we have said that this same amount of people are exempt and have a similar level of non-compliance. Luckily we didn’t repeat men spitting all over the window, but it’s still a common thing that gets annoyed by people asking about or rejecting masks. In my store, they are all reasonably young and healthy, so they can be safer than anyone, but I don’t feel completely safe. I was still in contact with more than 100 people a day.

There is an inhuman anger in all of us. There might be a case where there is one customer alone in the store, but no one thinks that they don’t need to wear a mask.

Supermarket Worker, Southampton

There is still a customer mindset that there is no need to follow the rules.

I’ve been working here for 15 years and it’s the worst I’ve seen so far. It was a really happy place where people can say good morning. [to each other]. Sometimes you are grateful for helping people in the store or have mentioned you to your manager. Now they groan at you for trifles. Some of the staff are always crying. It wasn’t worth it. You try to explain that you do thousands of things a day and you’re paying for it, but someone said we’re like ants hindering her and others threw our trolleys to the floor.

There is still a customer mindset that there is no need to follow the rules. It seemed that four elderly women came into the store to meet. They stood in the aisle and chatted and what they didn’t say when we asked what they could dismiss? Many people suffer from masks. Stayed in it for 5-6 hours a day. We asked our customer for 20 minutes, but we can’t.

I went shopping at another supermarket chain this weekend and it was a completely different ball game. I felt safer there. Everyone was wearing a mask and stood with hand sanitizer and asked to do so. When I use it without doing that in my store, it comes out like water. It’s disappointing. The same rules should apply.

