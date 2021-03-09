US urged to cut emissions by 50% by 2030 to spur other countries to act | American News





The United States must commit to cutting its global warming emissions by at least half by the end of the decade to address the climate crisis and urge other countries to do more, urged a coalition of American environmental groups.

The Joe Bidens administration is set to unveil a new national emissions reduction target at a climate meeting it has called with other major economic powers on Earth Day, on April 22, which she hopes will galvanize countries that are now dangerously behind in their efforts to avert a disastrous climate. change.

A motley selection of environmental groups and leaders have said the US target should be no less than 50% of its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, based on 2005 levels. This will, according to groups, to put America on track to meet Bidens’ aspiration of net zero emissions by 2050, as well as to provide a major boost to countries and businesses that were deprived of U.S. leadership in of climate during the presidency of Donald Trumps.

The goal must be ambitious enough to show American leadership, but also credible, it cannot simply be ripped out of nowhere, said Nat Keohane, vice president for international climate at the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF). It is ambitious but also achievable. We need to show that the United States is doing all it can in this fight.

A new report from EDF calls for a comprehensive government effort to tackle the climate crisis, with all cars sold in the United States zero-emission starting in 2035, a clean electricity standard to move the grid to sources renewable energy sources such as solar and wind; and new regulations to limit methane emissions from oil and gas drilling.

Other environmental groups, including the Union of Concerned Scientists, the World Resources Institute and the National Resources Defense Council, have also rallied around the idea of ​​a 50% reduction, as have figures such as Jay Inslee, Governor of Washington, and Michael Bloomberg, former New York mayor, also crucial in curbing the escalating wildfires, floods and heat waves that disproportionately suffer underserved Americans of color .

We see this important opportunity to strengthen fairness and justice, said Starla Yeh, clean energy policy specialist at the Natural Resources Defense Council. The goal is not only achievable but profitable. The more we progress in this decade, the better off we will be.

The United States first set an emissions reduction target, known in diplomatic jargon as a Nationally Determined Contribution (or NDC), in 2014 under the administration of Barack Obamas, promising to cut emissions until to 28% by 2025, from 2005 levels. The target itself does not reduce emissions, but helps define federal government policy and provides a framework for businesses, cities and states .

A 50% reduction by 2030 would be a challenge, according to Nathan Hultman, who helped design the Obama-era goal, but would be achievable with a holistic approach to society.

The international credibility of the world’s second-largest carbon polluter was severely damaged under the Trump administration, when the United States withdrew from the Paris climate agreement and dismantled various rules aimed at reducing emissions. The United States’ return to the international fold has come with added expectations, with Laurence Tubiana, French diplomat and key architect of the Paris Agreement, saying the US target should be at least 50% reduction.

Allies in the Americas largely expect the NDC to start with a 5, Keohane said. There is a level of urgency that you hear from the folks in the White House that is a sea change from the very part of the Obama administration. I think they are serious about setting up an ambitious scorer.

John Kerry, Bidens’ climate envoy, is currently traveling to Europe to meet with leaders ahead of the crucial UN climate negotiations in Glasgow later this year. Kerry met British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday and will meet with officials from the European Commission and the French government this week.

Kerry said the UK is a strong partner in tackling the climate crisis, but the world’s biggest emitters need to do a lot more. Prior to her trip, Kerry had said the world was moving towards what almost amounted to a mutual suicide pact by not cutting emissions fast enough. China, the world’s largest emitter, recently released a five-year plan that seriously disappointed environmentalists.

