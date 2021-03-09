US growth could double in 2021, supported by vaccines and stimulus





The US economy will accelerate almost twice as fast as expected this year as the next pass of President Bidens’ $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package, combined with a rapid vaccine rollout, triggers a powerful recovery from the pandemic, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development said on Tuesday.

But countries that stumble in the pace of their immunization campaigns, especially those in Europe, risk falling behind in the global recovery, as failure to counter the spread of the virus forces governments to keep parts of it shut. their savings, thus delaying the ability of people to resume normal lives, the organization said.

In its half-year outlook, the organization said the United States will grow 6.5% this year, up sharply from the 3.2% forecast in December. The boom in the world’s largest economy will generate enough momentum to help raise global output by 5.6%, after contracting 3.4% in 2020.

China, which contained the virus earlier than other countries, remains a big global winner, with 7.8% growth expected.

While a global recovery is in sight, government spending to revive their economies will have a limited impact unless authorities accelerate national vaccine deployments and relax containment measures for the virus, the report added. If vaccination programs are not quick enough to reduce infection rates, or if new variants become mainstream and require vaccine changes, consumer spending and business confidence would be affected.

Stimulation without vaccination will not be as effective because consumers will not go out and do normal things, Laurence Boone, the OECD’s chief economist, said at an online press briefing. It’s the combination of health and tax policy that matters.

This is particularly the case in Europe, and Germany and France in particular, where a mix of poor public health management and slow vaccination programs is weighing on a recovery, despite the support of billions of people. government dollars. Such spending will not be fully effective until the economy reopens, Ms. Boone said.

The eurozone economy is expected to grow 3.9% this year, slightly more than expected in December but slower than in the United States. In Britain, which ramped up the rollout of national immunization late last year, the economy is expected to grow 5.1%, compared to an expected 4.2%.

India’s economy is expected to grow 12.6% after falling 7.4% in 2020, the organization added.

