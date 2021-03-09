British-German trade downturn as Brexit and Covid fall | British news





Official statistics show that trade between Britain and Germany stagnated the first month after leaving the European Union due to the economic blow from the Brexit and Covid-19 pandemic in January.

The German Federal Statistical Agency said that imports from the UK fell by more than 56% to 1.6 billion (1.4 billion) in January after the Brexit transition period ended and new trade relations between the UK and the UK began. EU.

Germany’s exports to the UK also fell 29% to 4.3 billion, reflecting the disruption caused by new customs inspections and border delays earlier in the year. This figure shows the disproportionate impact on UK-German trade in January as compared to other countries in import and export activity in other EU countries by 6%. Except for the UK, exports to other non-EU countries decreased by 10.3% and imports by 13.9%.

The first official snapshot came after businesses and road transport agencies warned that exports declined in January in the first month of the Brexit trade agreement agreed between the Boris Johnsons government and Brussels.

The government admitted earlier this year that there was a tooth problem affecting cross-border trade. However, the problem is not the initial problem that will disappear as companies adapt, it says that high costs and delays are unique to Brexit and stand at a permanently higher cost to do business with the EU.

Economists are expected to see a decline in trade volume between the UK and EU countries in January after companies stockpile their goods by the Brexit deadline on December 31st. Britain’s trade has also halted due to the strictest coronavirus restrictions since the first wave of the pandemic.

But James Smith, an economist at Dutch bank ING, said stockpiling alone was not enough to explain the decline. Stopping Brexit certainly has an impact, he said.

The interesting question at this point is whether they were just a tooth problem, would we see a rebound in February, or a sign that companies were really struggling. I think it’s both.

According to a survey of business activity, UK manufacturers experienced additional supply chain disruptions as a result of Brexit and Covid last month, with companies reporting the third largest increase in supplier delivery times on record since 1992.

Official figures for UK imports and exports for January will be released by the National Statistical Office on Friday.

Along with the initial German snapshot, Smith said Britain’s exports to Italy were down 70% from a year ago, and in France it fell by about 20% between December and January. It’s a similar picture everywhere, he said.

