United States and China tentatively commit to climate change





HONG KONG The United States and China are engaged in a confidence-building exercise that could show whether the world’s two largest economies can work together on common priorities despite deep disagreements and a very strained bilateral relationship.

Washington and Beijing will co-chair a G-20 study group focusing on climate-related financial risks. This is a prudent step in a low stakes location. Yet neither country is keen to take credit for such a modest initiative, underscoring the sensitivities on both sides about any advocacy action.

Last month, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told her G-20 counterparts that the United States would co-chair the group. A day later, China’s central bank governor Yi Gang said the bank was happy to co-lead the group. Neither party mentioned the other in their announcements.

The two sides are coming together and trying to make the climate a safe channel of communication, said John Podesta, founder of the left-wing think tank Center for American Progress in Washington.

The United States sees China as its main competitor. A new strategy document from the Biden administration has called China the only rival potentially capable of combining economic, diplomatic, military and technological might to meet a sustained challenge to a stable and open international system.

China has tried to wean itself off its reliance on American technology and make the new administration understand that it will not back down on human rights issues or Taiwan, a democratic and self-governing island that Beijing sees as part of China.

Yet Beijing and the Biden administration have spoken of the urgency of tackling climate change and the need to work together on the issue.

In response to questions, the State Department referred to Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s remarks last week, calling for the US-China relationship to be competitive when it should be, collaborative when it can be. and contradictory when they have to be. Treasury Department spokespersons declined to comment.

In the biggest climate pledge by any country, China has pledged to become carbon neutral by 2060. While it will be difficult for Beijing to meet its goal, China’s plan to become a green superpower will have ripple effects around the world. (First published on 10/29/2020) Illustration: Crystal Tai

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday described climate change as a common cause that could help improve US-China relations.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping said in September that China will achieve net carbon neutrality with zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2060, with emissions peaking before 2030. Since then, Beijing has sent other signals indicating a shift in its domestic energy policy.

The United States recently agreed to join the Paris climate agreement, although the deal is criticized by climate activists who say the commitments made by countries are insufficient to prevent the world from warming by 2 degrees Celsius, the benchmark that many of them cite.

Climate advocates have also expressed concern over Beijing’s commitment to tackle climate change abroad. Since 2000, Chinese political banks have provided nearly $ 52 billion in loans to support coal projects as part of its Belt and Road initiative, according to Boston University’s Global Development Policy Center.

In December, researchers from China’s Environment Ministry and international climate advocates called for stricter environmental criteria for Beijing’s overseas investments. Senior Chinese government officials attended the reporting launch event, which was interpreted as a signal of Beijing’s willingness to reconsider its impact on the climate abroad.

Chimney smoke in Hebei Province of China. Beijing has appointed two well-known senior officials to oversee climate-related policy. Photo: Ng Han Guan / Associated Press

Beijing last month appointed Xie Zhenhua, who served as China’s climate envoy from 2007 to 2018 and knows new US climate czar John Kerry from the Paris Agreement negotiations.

Throughout 2020, MM. Kerry and Xie and their confidants were in regular communication, according to people familiar with the matter, exchanging ideas and probing each other as the possibility of Biden’s victory became evident.

The two have since been in direct contact, China’s Foreign Ministry said last month, while Mr Kerry praised Mr Xie as a competent lawyer.

It is unclear who the United States will appoint as co-chair of the G-20 task force.

On the China side, the co-chair will be Ma Jun, a World Bank veteran and former chief economist at the People’s Bank of China, an expert in environmentally sustainable finance and adviser on the December report calling for stricter environmental criteria for Chinese abroad. investments.

Ma, who confirmed his appointment as China’s representative to the G-20 study group in an interview, said the US Treasury Department and China’s central bank are each independently proposing the on the other hand to transform the G-20 study group into a working group, which unlike a study group can make concrete policy recommendations. The full G-20 is expected to approve the change, although the group’s agenda has yet to be set.

The People’s Bank of China did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

—Bob Davis in Washington contributed to this article.

