The United States Women’s National Team will travel to Europe during FIFA’s April window to face Sweden on April 10 at Friends Arena in Stockholm





CHICAGO (March 9, 2021) The United States Women’s National Team will travel to Europe during the FIFA International Match Window in April and face Sweden on April 10 at Friends Arena in Stockholm (FOX at 1 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. local). US Soccer is currently finalizing a second match in Europe to be played on April 13.

Friends Arena is a state-of-the-art retractable-roof stadium that opened in late 2012, but no public will be allowed to watch the game. Sweden are currently fifth in the FIFA Women’s World Ranking and this will be the USWNT’s first game in the Swedish capital.

The most recent meeting between the countries was in Vlatko Andonovskis’ first game as head coach of the USWNT on November 7, 2019, a 3-2 victory for the United States. The United States also faced Sweden in a group match at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, a 2-0 victory over the United States.

Unbeaten for five games so far in 2021, it will be the first away games of the year and mark a relatively quick return to Europe for the US Women who beat the Netherlands 2-0 in Breda. last November.

We want to play as many of the best teams as possible to prepare for the Olympics and Sweden certainly falls into that category, said Andonovski. They are proven winners, have extremely athletic players, are led by an excellent coach, and are tactically savvy and experienced. We need as many tests as possible like the ones we face at the Olympics and these games in Europe will give it to us. We only have a few games left before we have to pick the Olympic team, so we need the players to show how they can influence our team’s success and we need to see them do that against world-class teams.

The United States have played Sweden 40 times in their history, but only three of those matches have been in Sweden. The United States last played in Sweden on June 8, 2017, in Gothenburg, a 1-0 victory over a Rose Lavelle goal. The United States faced Sweden for the first time in 1987, but the first match between the Swedish sides came 22 years later in the 24th meeting on July 5, 2008 in Skellefte, a 1-0 victory for the United States. United on a goal from Carli Lloyd. The teams also played at Halmstad on June 16, 2012, a 3-1 American victory, as Abby Wambach, Alex Morgan and Tobin Heath scored.

European qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics came from the top three European finalists for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Sweden qualified for Tokyo thanks to their third place in France.

As was the case with all American football activities during the pandemic, American players and staff will operate in highly controlled environments at team hotels in Europe. The organization of training and matches will be governed by the full return-to-play protocols and guidelines of American football and in accordance with the UEFA return-to-play protocols, with close collaboration with the host associations. The American delegation received a quarantine exemption granted to professional sports organizations. Anyone entering the environment will be tested for COVID-19 before travel, on arrival, and every other day thereafter. The United States will not begin full training for teams in Europe until the results of all arrival tests are confirmed.

Additional Notes:

The April 2021 FIFA international matches window will run from April 5 to 13.

The United States are 23-6-11 against Sweden, with 12 of those games coming in at the annual Algarve Cup in Portugal.

The Swedes’ six all-time wins against the United States are the most of any country except Norway, which has 19 wins against the United States.

Eight of the previous 40 meetings between the teams have been held at the World Championships, six at the World Cup and twice at the Olympics.

Sweden went through qualifying to earn their place at the 2022 UEFA Women’s Championship, which will take place in England.

Sweden won Group F with 22 points from seven wins and a draw and a 40-2 goal difference.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos