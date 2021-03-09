American woman who killed teenage biker Harry Dunn would not face prosecution in America, lawyer says





But Sacoolas still refuses to return to the UK to face prosecution and his lawyer Amy Jeffress is now arguing that his client would not be prosecuted in the United States for a similar accident.

Sacoolas admits she was driving on the wrong side of the road when she hit Dunn in August 2019.

But Jeffress argued that this would not be enough for prosecution in the United States.

“This kind of accident if it had happened in the United States would not be subject to criminal prosecution. Thus, in the United States, these cases are only prosecuted when there is evidence of recklessness which reaches a level close to intention, therefore drunk driving, distraction. driving or a hit-and-run or speeding situation. But there was none of that here, ”Jeffress told BBC Radio.

CNN legal analyst Paul Callan disputed the attorney’s claim.

“I don’t think lawyer Amy Jeffress’s statement accurately describes US law. Driving on the wrong side of the road and killing someone in the process could be a criminal offense in the United States,” Callan said, former New York homicide attorney. told CNN on Tuesday.

“In recent years, a number of US states have enacted criminal laws that refer to ‘vehicle killing’. These statutes make it possible to prosecute for negligent driving in particularly serious circumstances. Driving on the wrong side of the road could fall into this category under some of the laws, ”Callan said.

Sacoolas has been charged in the UK with causing the death of 19-year-old Dunn by dangerous driving, but the US State Department has denied a UK extradition request.

“We actually made efforts to resolve this matter before he returned. We understand that community service is a typical sentence for offenses like this, and we have offered since, over a year ago now, that she would be willing to do so. serve that kind of time and make a contribution to the memory of Harry, take other steps to try to bring some peace to the family, ”added Jeffress.

Dunn’s mother, Charlotte Charles, turned down the offer.

“I promised Harry the night he died that I would do him justice.” There is no circumstance in which I will break this promise. You can’t kill someone and walk away. This campaign has been about responsibility. and ensure that no one is above the law, ”she said in a statement on Tuesday.

Robert Buckland, Britain’s Secretary of State for Justice, told BBC Radio’s Today program that the current situation has resulted in a denial of justice.

“The current situation is a denial of justice. Rather than talking about what sentence would be appropriate, let’s deal with the issue of liability first,” he said on Tuesday.

“It is good to see Mrs Jeffress, whom I respect so much, finally reaching the British public,” Dunn family spokesman Radd Seiger said in a statement on Tuesday.

“However, I encourage her to engage in a dialogue with the Crown Prosecution Service in order to ensure that Ms Sacoolas faces the UK legal system. It is not for any of us to judge this case in public. We have one of the fairest. systems around the world and it is vitally important that justice is not only served for Harry, but is seen to be done. “

Seiger added: “Ms Sacoolas must give a full account of what happened under oath to the court and the case must then be left in the hands of the judge and jury.”

