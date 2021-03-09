UK hits EU over completely false allegations of banning vaccine exports





Tensions between the EU and the UK over the supply of the coronavirus vaccine exploded when London accused Brussels of alleging an export ban.

The Boris Johnson government has reacted vehemently to Charles Michel’s European Commission’s claim that the UK has banned the shipment of the jab and its parts, and one formula branded it as a “blatant lie.”

On Tuesday night, British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab wrote to Michel that “a mention of UK export bans or restrictions on vaccines is completely false.” “We are all facing this epidemic together,” he added.

Raab summoned a representative from the EU delegation in London to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday to “discuss more on this matter”. His officials said the “false claim” was repeated at various levels within the EU, despite the British revising the record each time.

Michel also accused the United States of banning the export of vaccines and their raw materials. His remarks relate to the recent deterioration of relations between the UK and the EU, which are already problematic in the implementation of the Brexit Agreement on Britain’s withdrawal from the European block.

Michel’s remarks came a few days after Italy, with the agreement of the European Commission, blocked shipments of 250,000 AstraZeneca vaccines to Australia under new discretionary export regulations. The move has intensified concerns among EU allies over the new regulations introduced in January, with the prospect that more jab supplies could be cut off.

Former Belgian Prime Minister Michel, who chairs the EU Leaders’ Summit, sparked the latest dispute in a blog posted on Monday that struck back criticism of the European bloc’s sluggish promotion of Covid-19 vaccinations.

He said he was “shocked” when he heard the accusations of “vaccine nationalism” leveled against the EU’s export controls.

“It’s not really a lie,” wrote Michel. “The UK and the United States have completely banned the export of vaccines or vaccine components produced in their territories.”

The Johnson administration said there were no blockages in the UK factories supplying contracted vaccine supplies to foreign customers. The shipment or destination from the UK was not immediately clear.

A senior EU official argued that Michel was right, adding that the UK had implemented a “de facto temporary export ban”. The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The EU is working to increase the supply of vaccines and for faster vaccinations in the U.S. and U.K. According to data compiled by the Financial Times, the European block was administered 9.4 times per 100 residents. It was administered 27.8 times in the US and 35.2 times in the UK.

Brussels and London clashed in January over plans by the European Commission to include Northern Ireland in new controls on vaccine exports outside the European Union.

The move would redefine Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol, which is part of the Brexit Treaty, and would have set a temporary border in Ireland for jab supply. Neither London nor Dublin has been consulted on the plan.

The EU has also expressed anger over AstraZeneca’s use of vaccine production in the European bloc to meet UK jab orders.

Michelle’s criticism of exports came just a day after the EU internal market commissioner Thierry Bretton started a conversation with US Corona 19 coordinator Jeffrey Sientz to strengthen cooperation between the bilateral economies on vaccines.

Europeans want the United States to continue to supply the EU with a supply of critical raw materials such as lipid nanoparticles used in pioneering mRNA vaccines.

