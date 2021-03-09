UK COVID-19 Vaccine Supply and Manufacturing





Thanks to CEPI for bringing us together and Chatham House for hosting this essential and timely conversation.

This is important because more vaccines will be produced in the next 10 years than ever in human history.

Here in the UK, our efforts to supply and manufacture the COVID vaccine are well underway.

More than 22 million people received their first vaccination. Two-fifths of the adult population were in the process of giving the remaining adult population their first vaccinations by the end of July. And our second dose is going well

At the same time, globally, it was just the beginning, and many people around the world have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19.

There is a global map of vaccine distribution on the wall of the office. In early December, England was the only country painted blue.

Yes, I was proud. But likewise, I felt anxious knowing that there was no truly safe place until it was safe everywhere.

That was what comes to mind every time we sequence and discover new variants.

And, as we’ve said, scientists around the world are working to stay ahead of the new coronavirus strain, looking at how a third vaccination can address an evolving mutation like the flu each year.

British experience

So it’s important to work together to find a global solution and we believe the UK experience can be beneficial.

It is worth recalling that there is nothing inevitable about where we are today. It is not an accident. It is the result of many people’s efforts and countless decisions taken at every point.

In short, we acted early, acted safely, and acted quickly.

We fund clinical trials, improve access to clinical trials in the National Health Service, collaborate with Oxford University Zener Labs and AstraZeneca to jointly develop and manufacture safe and effective vaccines, and bring together a vaccine task force, under the guidance of Kate Bingham. Coordinates work across academia, industry and government.

Academic excellence, private sector entrepreneurship, and this holy trinity of civil servants have formed a remarkable clever team that is a model for how governments can get things done quickly in the future.

The Task Force was tasked with helping vaccines pass research, setting up supply chains, and purchasing vaccines on behalf of the UK as a whole.

We were initially in danger.

Crucially, the approach was by no means ideological. We don’t buy the British, we support the British and bought them all over the world.

We didn’t hesitate to embrace the private sector that embraced their entrepreneurship along with academic and public sector excellence.

And we distrusted the candidates for technical support using mRNA, adenovirus, protein adjuvant, and inactivated whole virus technology.

Next, we acted safely. This is because MHRA has a regulatory body that maintains strictness and strictness while showing great flexibility and disregard for unnecessary bureaucracy.

Nearly half a million people are enrolled in our national register to participate in clinical trials of the vaccine, and many of these have stepped into the field of science last year.

Taken together, we were the first country in the world to clinically approve the COVID jab, and definitively a vaccine people can trust.

Early recognizing that the order of vaccinations is so important to protecting lives and ensuring that citizens see progress fairly, we asked an independent expert at JCVI to advise which order could save most lives. .

Third, we acted fast. The NHS has once again demonstrated why it enjoys the broad national support and affection of the British people in step with our ambitious schedule.

That said, additional support was needed. After all, we have never done anything like this in history. Therefore, the NHS was supported by an army of GPs, pharmacists, British troops and volunteers.

Acting globally

We know that we can’t settle for a laurel wreath. As UK Health Secretary, Lim is not only interested in making sure we get it right here at home, but decided to direct our creativity to act globally.

Not one of the two.

We were the early sponsors of COVAX and donated more than £500 million to support vaccine access in all countries and use the G7 presidency. Welcome to the new promise made at last month’s G7 Leaders Meeting.

I am pleased that the first shipment of vaccines has arrived through the COVAX facility. This means that Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire could start a vaccine program last week.

I’m very excited to see the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which is having a positive impact at home, play an important role in saving lives around the world.

I’m very proud of the decision that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine should be offered at a cost, and I encourage other manufacturers to follow it.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is a gift to the world and I would love to see it being used everywhere that could save lives.

While the UK has allowed 100 million doses to protect its population, billions of doses of Oxford vaccine will be the primary means of access globally.

This should be just the beginning and I’m very excited to talk about global solutions today on how you can expand your access. How to get rid of applicable tariffs. A way to better share data on efficacy and trials. How to work against all forms of vaccine protectionism.

The vaccine supply chain is global and the idea that a part of the world blocks exports is a mistake.

The epidemic has put us all on the same side in the global war for health.

And when we work together, everyone becomes a winner.

