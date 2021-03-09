Smithsonian obtains vial of first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in United States





The Smithsonians National Museum of American History has acquired the vial containing the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the United States.

WASHINGTON – The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History has acquired the vial containing the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the United States as part of its plans to document the global pandemic and this extraordinary time we were passing through.

The acquisition, along with other materials related to that first dose of vaccine, was announced by the museum on Tuesday to mark the upcoming one-year anniversary of the pandemic. Associated Press reporters got an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the newly obtained documents, which include vials, special shipping materials, medical scrubs and an ID badge from the New York nurse who was the first American vaccine against the coronavirus.

We wanted objects that would tell the whole story, said Anthea M. Hartig, director of museums. Everything from scrubs to the freezer unit that shipped the vaccines.

Although there are many coronavirus-related birthdays, the museum chooses to mark Thursday, March 11, the day last year when the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic. It is also the week that much of American life came to a standstill as the virus made inroads into offices, homes and sporting events.

Our broadest mandate was to document this extraordinary time we were passing through, said Diane Wendt, curator in the museum’s department of medicine and science. We paid particular attention to vaccine development from the start.

The first dose of vaccine in the United States was administered on December 14, 2020 by Northwell Health, a health care provider based in New York City, to Sandra Lindsay, an intensive care nurse. Northwell’s donation includes the original Pfizer vials as well as the specialized shipping container, the size of a hotel room refrigerator, that would deliver the super-cold Pfizer doses packed in dry ice. The museum also obtained first batch vials of the alternative vaccine created by Moderna, and Lindsay donated her hospital ID badge and white and blue medical scrubs.

Our curators were particularly interested in the process and the packaging, “museum spokeswoman Melinda Machado said. The story of the vaccine isn’t just what goes on in your arm.

The National Museum of American History closed on March 13 last year, along with other Smithsonian facilities, including the National Zoo. It reopened on a limited basis in September but closed again about eight weeks later, before Thanksgiving, as the number of local viruses began to rise.

But even with the doors closed, Hartig said the museum had what she called a quick response gathering task force from curators looking for ways to tell the story of this era in American history. Hartig said she also used parallel curation teams to gather information about last year’s wave of protests against police brutality and systemic racial inequities and that she was now examining artifacts to mark the he attack on January 6, 2021 on the United States Capitol by supporters of the then President. Donald Trump.

New COVID-19 materials will join the museum’s vast medical collection. This includes one of the first batches of the polio vaccine developed by Dr Jonas Salk in 1955 and specialized syringes and vaccination cards from that era, as well as an authentic iron lung machine, several artificial hearts and a vast selection documenting the fight against AIDS. . The collection also now includes the blue and pink plastic COVID-19 personal model donated last week by longtime immunologist Dr Anthony Fauci who has become synonymous with fighting the virus.

Museum officials say they are not sure the coronavirus-related materials will be on display immediately when the museum reopens later this year. For now, they plan to use them as part of a larger exhibit on the history of medicine that is expected to debut next year.

