Editors’ Association Claims’Laughter’ Classifies British Press Is Not Racist | Editor’s association





More than 160 journalists of color from the British press have described racism as ridiculous evidence for institutions and industries that reject the Board of Editors’ claim that racial discrimination is by no means a factor in reporting the Duchess of Sussex.

On Tuesday, 167 journalists, writers, and broadcasters signed an open letter after SoE made a statement in response to an interview with Oprah Winfrey with the Duchess of Sussex.

In an interview, Meghan summarized the views of many couples in the British media: From the beginning of our relationship they were too aggressive and provoked racism.

Ian Murray, director of the Society of Editors, said the claim was unacceptable and was made without supporting evidence, claiming that the British media had a proud record of calling for racism. In the headlines of the non-intolerant British media, he said that the atmosphere of tabloid reporting was simply a spotlight on those in power, celebrities, or influential positions.

The Society of Editors attracts members from nearly 400 national and regional outlets, and says members are as different as the community and audience they serve, but share important values. But on Tuesday, the Guardian and editors of the Financial Times disagreed with the group’s position and said there were signs of division within the group’s board of directors.

Signers of the open letter, including staff and contributors from Guardian, Metro, Grazia, and Channel 4, indicate deliberate ignorance, saying they mourn and reject SoE defenses. [of] The discriminatory treatment of Meghan as well as the discriminatory treatment of others from minority backgrounds.

Meghans’ remarks added that it reflects the gloomy and familiar reality of the way the British media portrays people of black, Asian, and ethnic minorities on a daily basis.

Noting a 2016 study that found that 0.4% of journalists were Muslim, 0.2% were black, and there was a shortage of colored species in high-ranking positions, the letter concluded: The Editors’ Association uses Sussexes’ opinions for an open and constructive debate on the best way to prevent racist reporting in the future. It shows a form of negating.

This line reflects a fierce debate about the extent of the media’s negligence on the issues raised by Harry and Meghan, whose Daily Mail is most often cited. Articles raised as evidence of discriminatory treatment include Meghan coming out (almost) straight from Compton and having exotic DNA.

Murray’s statement immediately became a controversial topic on social media and private. Press Gazette’s tweets related to the statement have been viewed more than 13 million times, with more than 3,000 responses stating that they disagree with the defense of the industry.

Meanwhile, it is believed that the organizing committee is divided according to whether or not it is an appropriate response. It was incredibly disappointing because it was far from a universal point of view in the media, he told The Guardian. Well, Cheong-ah.

Other members pointed out that the statement was issued routinely without approval, but the statement was not erased from the board. I guess nothing happened to this.

It is understood that the Guardian has requested an explanation of how the statement was posted. Editor-in-chief Katharine Viner said: All institutions in the UK are currently reviewing their position on important issues of race and the treatment of people of color. As I said earlier, the media should do the same. It should be much more representative and self-conscious.

Financial Times editor Lula Calaf also disagreed with the statement. There is something to be done to arouse and challenge racism in all areas of England, she said. Media plays an important role and editors need to ensure that newsrooms and reports reflect the society we live in.

In a BBC interview on Tuesday, Murray defended the statement and repeated that he felt that the negative reports about Harry and Meghan were in balance with previous positive reports. He responded to the suggestion that the straight Compton headlines were an example of the problem: It is completely unrelated to the California area.

HuffPost British editor Jess Brammar wrote on Twitter: The British press was intolerant. Charlie Brinkhurst-Cuff, editor of gal-dem, said the editor’s association denies any issues.

Others have suggested that the statement has suggested that some do not wrestle with the underlying structural issues that have identified as a range of factors far beyond the royal couple. Times columnist Sathnam Sanghera is painful to say that my industry has been denying institutional racism for 20 years.

The editors’ association did not respond to requests for comment.

