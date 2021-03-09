Fauci warns US cases could ‘again peak at unacceptable level’





Dr.Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Work and Pensions (HELP) hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington DC on June 30, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Kevin Dietsch | AFP via Getty Images

White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr Anthony Fauci has warned that Covid-19 cases in the United States could again peak at a very high level, even if the country quickly administers three vaccines.

The drop in cases seen since early January now appears to “be declining a little more slowly,” Fauci told the Center for Strategic and International Studies in an interview Tuesday afternoon. “Which means we could cap at an unacceptable level again.”

Country records at least 58,100 new Covid-19 cases and at least 1,560 virus-related deaths every day, based on seven-day average calculated by CNBC using data from Johns Hopkins University . The United States peaked at nearly 250,000 cases per day in early January after the winter recess. Cases rose before falling and peaking two more times in the past year.

Some health experts fear the United States may see a “fourth wave” of infections as new, highly contagious variants continue to spread and some states lift restrictions to contain the virus. Senior U.S. officials, including Fauci, say reversing restrictions too soon could reverse the downward trajectory of infections and delay the country’s recovery from the pandemic.

“There is a light at the end of this tunnel, but we have to be prepared for the fact that the road ahead may not be easy,” CDC director Dr Rochelle Walenskys said earlier this month.

The Fauci on Tuesday urged Americans to wear masks, socially distance themselves and get vaccinated, saying the virus couldn’t mutate if it couldn’t infect hosts and replicate.

He also said the United States is currently assessing the impact of “local” variants, including one believed to originate from New York. The strain, which researchers call B.1.526, is spreading rapidly in New York City and carries a mutation that could weaken vaccine effectiveness, according to the New York Times.

Last week, Fauci said the Biden administration was taking the emergence of the New York strain “very seriously”. He said US officials should “keep an eye” on the strain, including the possibility that it may escape the protection of antibody treatments and vaccines.

