Changes to Guidance on Sex Issues in UK Census, High Court Rules | Census





The High Court judge ruled that the guidelines on gender issues in the UK Census must be changed before the official date to be completed on March 21st.

The National Statistical Office (ONS) has released new advice on how to answer the question: What is your gender? If you are considering how to respond, use the gender recorded in one of the legal documents, such as a birth certificate, gender identification certificate, or passport.

In addition, if you are 16 years of age or older, there are voluntary questions about gender identity later on. This will ask if the gender you are identifying is different from the one registered at birth. In other cases, gender identity can be recorded.

However, Judge Swift on Tuesday ordered that the instructions should be rewritten to clarify that respondents should only use the gender recorded on their birth certificate or gender recognition certificate and/or remove words such as passports. A little over an hour after the judge gave the verdict, the text was changed.

The campaign group Fair Play For Women, which crowdfunded 100,000 people to raise legal issues, claimed that the ONS phrase allows self-identification through the back door.

Jason Coppel QC, representing the group, pointed out to the court that these guidelines confuse and confuse gender and gender identities, and that gender on the passport or other legal documents such as driver’s licenses are subject to change without formal legal process. This runs the risk of distorting the data ONS has collected through the census, he added.

The judge, allowing the case to proceed with a full judicial review, said there was a discrepancy between the way the guidelines were expressed and the laws governing the law by which the census should be conducted.

He added that the campaign group is happy with the fact that it has a strongly controversial case and is more likely to be unsuccessful for the legal meaning of sex as defined in the law.

Fair play for women attorneys argued that it would be safer to withdraw the instructions given the lack of time until the census day. Paper copies of the census do not contain new instructions.

The census will take place on March 21 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, and the Scottish census has been postponed for a year due to the coronavirus.

Respondents were asked to fill out an online form on the same day or as soon as possible thereafter, but the website is already operational. Judges were surprised to learn that, according to ONS, a fifth of households (about 3 million) had already completed the survey when it became clear that the census day was Sunday, March 21st.

In a statement before the hearing, Dr Nicola Williams, director of Fair Play For Women, said it was accurate data on sex. It is of utmost importance to women and girls. We need it. Without good data on gender, gender inequality cannot be monitored, and if it cannot be measured, good policies to improve it cannot be created.

In a statement posted on its website last February, ONS said it was continuing to question binary selectivity in its census and the only possible answer was either male or female.

This approach has not changed since 1801. In the questionnaire, there is a new voluntary question about gender identity for ages 16 and older.

It went on: Like the previous census, most people will not need an answer to the question of sex. By referencing legal documents, the instructions make it clear that we are referencing government-issued documents. This has been evaluated as part of the range of options, but it is not self-identification that has not moved forward.

