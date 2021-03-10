Fully vaccinated people in the United States now have more advice from the CDC on activities. This does not yet include travel.





Airlines for America, an industry organization, argued that airplanes pose a very low risk of virus transmission due to high-end cabin ventilation systems, strict disinfection practices, and strict rules requiring that airplanes passengers wear masks. The industry has also argued that it plays a vital economic role and that further travel restrictions could hamper the recovery.

We remain convinced that this layered approach significantly reduces risk and are encouraged that science continues to confirm that there is a very low risk of virus transmission on airplanes, the group said.

The first stimulus bill enacted nearly a year ago provided for $ 50 billion in grants and loans to support the airline industry, hampered by the pandemic. In December, Congress approved an additional $ 15 billion in grants to keep airline workers employed. The relief bill passed by the Senate on Saturday includes an additional $ 14 billion for airlines, a measure applauded by the industry.

In a Monday letter to President Bidens’ coronavirus response coordinator Jeffrey D. Zients, a coalition of professional travel and tourism groups asked to work with the White House on federal guidance for credentials temporary viral health, which could be used to safely and consistently check test results or immunization status. These directions could also bring benefits beyond aviation, they argued.

This could encourage more widespread adoption of verification processes for vaccination tests and records, from sports arenas and restaurants, to business meetings, theme parks and more, the group wrote.

Ms Psaki said in Tuesday’s briefing that the Biden administration welcomed ideas that will come from the private sector and nonprofits on how people could demonstrate they are vaccinated, but that our goal for the federal government is to get more people immunized, and that’s where we think we can make the best use of our resources.

Currently, the Biden administration is forcing people traveling to the United States from another country to test negative for viruses. At one point this year, administration officials were considering a similar requirement for domestic travel, a move the airline industry opposed, saying it was unnecessarily restrictive and would hurt an already sector. in trouble. The CDC said in February it was not recommending testing for domestic travel at this time.

Bryan Pietsch contributed reporting.

