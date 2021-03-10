Honduran leader pledged to help flood US with cocaine, prosecutor says





I will maintain international cooperation, he wrote. But the next government and those of other countries? How will the future be if the drug addicts earn profits from the US for their false testimonials, with obvious lies?

He added, Collapse inevitable.

The trial of Mr. Fuentes, who has denied the charges against him, is due to take place next week. Defense attorney for Mr Fuentes, Eylan Schulman, said in his opening argument that his client was an innocent man wrongly accused of very serious crimes.

If Tuesday’s statements, coupled with the court filings, are any indication, prosecutors are likely to paint a startling portrait of Mr Hernndez as a key player in the drug trafficking industry, which has contributed to the dysfunction and the violence that drove many Hondurans to leave. the country in search of security and better opportunities.

Mr. Gutwillig, the prosecutor, was not mince words in his argument on Tuesday: he called Honduras a narco-state.

Mr. Fuentes, he said, distributed massive amounts of cocaine in the United States, a business that was made possible through his ties to the police, military and political power in Honduras: mayors, members of Congress, military generals and police chiefs, even the current President of Honduras.

The defendant owned them all bought and paid for, Mr Gutwillig said.

Mr Fuentes developed a relationship with Mr Hernndez, who took office in 2014, during a series of secret meetings in 2013 and 2014 in which the men conspired to send as much cocaine as possible to the United States. , said the prosecutor. Mr. Fuentes paid Mr. Hernndez $ 25,000 for this assistance.

Mr. Hernndez, he said, made the accused bulletproof.

Court records describe conversations between Mr. Hernndez and Mr. Fuentes in which the president tells the accused trafficker not to worry about arrest, extradition or the long range of the US Drug Enforcement Administration- United. According to prosecutors, Mr Hernndez told Mr Fuentes that his fight against drug trafficking was a bluff and that he planned to get rid of the extradition policy and flood the United States with cocaine.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos