EU government advocates legal action against UK in Brexit line





EU countries have weighed on Brussels’ plan to initiate legal action against the UK, which has decided to take one-sided action to mitigate Brexit’s impact on Northern Irish businesses.

France and other states backed up the plans outlined by Maros Sefcovic, EU Brexit Chief Executive Officer, at a closed meeting of ambassadors in Brussels on Tuesday, according to several diplomats present.

One said the overall message of the government that intervened was that Brussels should be “calm and decisive” to counter the British announcement that Brussels will extend the grace period for post-Brexit rules.

Subject to the terms of the Northern Ireland Protocol, which is part of the 2019 Brexit Divorce Treaty, which guarantees the UK’s official withdrawal from the EU, the region must be part of the UK and at the same time follow EU tariff rules on goods. To avoid the borders of the Irish Islands, a trade border had to be created in the Irish Sea to ensure that all goods entering Northern Ireland from Britain comply with the rules of the block.

The UK has acted unilaterally to mitigate its impact on businesses and extend the grace period for issues such as supplying goods to supermarkets as trades for certain commodities such as food and agricultural products become more stringent starting next month.

Sefcovic’s legal response to the British move outlined to ambassadors on Tuesday will include a twin-track approach. One step is for Brussels to initiate a formal “infringement proceeding” against the UK so that it can ultimately be taken to the European Court of Justice.

Brussels has confirmed the legal basis for the ECJ to give jurisdiction over the row in the Brexit Treaty of the EU and the UK, although courts are restricted to violations of EU law.

The UK will face fines or trade sanctions for failure to comply with the court’s judgment on the dispute.

Sefcovic spoke to diplomats in parallel with sending this “official notice”. Brussels will send a second “political” letter to the UK, warning that UK actions are a violation of good faith, paving the way for independent businesses. Arbitration process.

Sefcovic warned at the meeting that the whole plan was still going on, but one diplomat said he was given the impression that it could get started in a few days.

The diplomat did not object to the approach at the conference, and said other countries with close economic links with Britain, such as France and the Netherlands, supported the voice.

The UK defended the action, saying, for example, that the grace period for certification requirements for food traveling from the UK to Northern Ireland should be extended to prevent turmoil in the Northern Irish economy.

British officials pointed out that the breach process was a “common tool” and argued that government action was “legal and necessary”. London is now trying to calm tensions with the EU.

Spatt is an early test of the relationship after Brexit and the EU’s ability to work with Brexit Minister David Frost.

Former Brexit negotiators in the UK did not use the “hotline” system set up by former Michael Gove and Sefcovic. This means that Brussels didn’t know when the UK announced the action last week. Hackles have also been brought up among EU governments by the Sunday Telegraph’s Frost article, saying “stop stabbing” and “turn off the remaining malice for leaving us”.

