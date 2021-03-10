US sanctions two Iranian officials for gross human rights violations | Human rights news





The Biden administration bans two members of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from entering the United States.

The United States has sanctioned two officials of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) for their alleged involvement in human rights violations against political prisoners and Iranian protesters.

In a statement on Tuesday, the US State Department said Ali Hemmatian and Masoud Safdari, whom he described as IRGC interrogators, and their immediate families would not be allowed into the country.

The department accused the two of being involved in gross human rights violations, including torture and / or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment of political prisoners and people held during protests in 2019. and 2020 in Iran.

The United States will continue to hold violators to account, tweeted Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The move comes as the administration of US President Joe Bidens and the Iranian government are at an impasse over efforts to revert to a 2015 nuclear deal that saw Tehran cut back its nuclear program in exchange for lifting international sanctions. .

Bidens’ predecessor Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018 as part of a campaign of maximum pressure that saw the United States impose a series of economic sanctions on the country.

Today, @UN_HRC, we made it clear our concerns regarding the #HumanRights situation in Iran. The United States will continue to hold violators to account. Therefore, I have today named Ali Hemmatian and Masoud Safdari for gross human rights violations against protesters in 2019 and 2020.

Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 9, 2021

Iran has rejected the Biden administrations’ request to return to full compliance with the nuclear deal first, instead calling on the United States, as the party that left the deal, to take the first step and to lift its sanctions.

Biden also faces internal pressure over his plans to return to the deal and re-engage diplomatically with Iran.

More than 100 U.S. lawmakers from the Republican and Democratic parties on Tuesday urged the administration to seek an agreement or series of agreements with Iran that are comprehensive in nature to address the array of threats Iran poses on the region.

America and our allies must engage Iran through a combination of diplomatic mechanisms and sanctions to achieve full compliance with international obligations and a demonstrated commitment by Iran to counter its malicious behavior, they said in a statement. letter to Blinken.

In an apparent response to the letter, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Tuesday that the 2015 nuclear deal formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, IS the comprehensive plan.

The C stands for COMPREHENSIVE, he tweeted.

It has only been implemented by Iran. Instead of posturing, the United States and E3 [UK, Germany and France] must finally live up to their commitments made, but never kept.

#JCPOA IS the global plan agreed by E3 + 3 (including US) and Iran. The C stands for COMPREHENSIVE.

It has only been implemented by Iran.

Instead of taking positions, the United States and E3 must finally live up to their commitments made, but never kept. # CommitActMeet

Iran will return the favor

Javad Zarif (@JZarif) March 9, 2021

