UK Reduces Tariffs for Domestic Air Passengers | Aviation industry





Air passenger tariffs on domestic flights will be cut after the Prime Minister has expressed support for reforms to strengthen aviation connections across the UK.

For UK domestic flights, lower fares or round-trip sector exemptions are considered.

The news would give some relief to the besieged aviation industry, which was unhappy with the level of duty before the Covid-19 crisis, but environmental groups said the move was a pointless and begging belief in climate change.

Q & A What is the Air Passenger Tax?

Air Passenger Duty or APD is a British Airways tax introduced in 1994. It is charged to each passenger on flights departing from the UK and is set based on the distance and travel class of the final destination.

This is to encourage passengers to explore alternatives in flight, the most carbon-intensive mode of transport. It seeks to reduce the carbon footprint of the aviation industry by reducing the demand for flights.

Destinations are categorized into two bands 2,000 miles above and below London and are effectively billed at three rates for Economy Class, Premium Economy and Business/First Class seats. All short-haul flights to Europe, including domestic flights, are charged in the same band, increasing from 13 Economy to 78 First Class. Long-distance first class flights now attract 528 APDs.

Airlines have been opposed to taxes for a long time, especially since the rate doubled in 2007.

Flybe argued that the tax only applies to departures from the UK and therefore applies to each segment of domestic return flights, which has been particularly hit. For example, a return flight from Cardiff to Manchester will be charged 26 years old, and an international return flight from England to Moscow will be charged 13 years APD.

Long-distance flights departing from Northern Ireland are exempt from APD as well as departing from remote areas of Scotland.

Photo: Pete Byrne / PA

The tax is currently at least 13 years old per passenger departing from UK airports and similar but lower charges exist only in some other European countries.

The APD rate increased from last week’s budget to 84 per person for economy long-haul flights, but frozen for all short-haul flights (including domestic).

The aviation industry is increasingly frank about the lack of government support during the pandemic. Ryanairs Michael OLeary repeatedly urged the MP to focus on APD reform at a screened committee hearing last week.

This tariff was considered particularly unfair for domestic flights. This puts a special burden on cases like Flybe, a regional airline where internal return flights pay twice the tax of the furthest return to Europe and went bankrupt at the start of the epidemic in 2020.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement issued by the Department of Transportation (DfT): I want to cut passengers’ obligations for domestic flights so that they can support connections across the country.

Karen Dee, Chief Executive Officer of the Airport Operations Association, welcomed this move. She said: Domestic aviation was hit twice last year by the collapse of Flybe and the Covid-19 pandemic, which provides hope for the future.

But Dr. Doug Parr, chief scientist at Greenpeace, UK, said: Even after fuel tariffs freezes and rail rates increase, tariff reductions on domestic flights will continue our pointless trend of lower taxes with higher carbon.

The government must face the inevitable reality that the aviation industry should be smaller than before the epidemic, and take important actions to make the process as painless and as minimal as possible for workers. To the climate.

Friends of global climate activist Jenny Bates said: The belief that ministers will cut the duties of domestic air passengers and encourage more people to travel to the UK is beggars.

Our climate has been paying the price for cheap air travel for too long. Governments working to tackle climate emergencies must take steps to make public transport cheaper without reducing the cost of high-carbon air travel.

Paul Tuohy, chief executive of the campaign for better transport, said he was very disappointed and mocking our climate commitments, especially a week after rail rates were raised and fuel tariffs were frozen.

DfT said it will continue to decarbonize domestic aviation as part of our ambition to reach net zero, including mandating the use of sustainable aviation fuel. Unlike international flights, domestic air emissions are included in the national carbon budget.

As part of a government push to strengthen transport links across the UK, consultations on cutting domestic APDs will begin within the next three months, which will also invest $20 million to develop plans for rail, road and sea upgrades. And the air connection between the four countries.

Johnson said the government will leverage the incredible power of the infrastructure to level up some of our country that has been excluded from transport maps for too long.

Sir Peter Hendys Union Connectivity Review, commissioned by Johnson, has published interim recommendations for a strategic transportation network. This includes much faster rail connections from England to Scotland and railroad improvements in southeast Wales under the Welsh Government’s Burn Commission plan. The government said it would take environmental and social impacts into account.

The investigation of the Johnsons was commissioned to former HS2 president Doug Oakervee by Hendy, who proposed a bridge or tunnel under the Irish Sea to connect Northern Ireland with the British mainland.

