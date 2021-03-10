Erosion of US Force in Indo-Pacific Dangerous for All, Says Commander> US DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE> Department of Defense News





The greatest danger facing the United States in the Indo-Pacific region is the erosion of conventional deterrence capabilities, U.S. Navy Chief Philip Davidson told the Senate Armed Services Committee this morning.

Davidson heads the American Indo-Pacific Command and his primary concern is the People’s Republic of China.

Since the 1990s, successive US administrations have emphasized the importance of the Indo-Pacific region. Davidson called it “the most important region for America’s future,” and more and more defense resources are pouring into the US military’s priority theater.

“The region itself contains four of the five priority security challenges identified by the Defense Ministry: China, Russia, North Korea and violent extremist organizations,” Davidson said. “The Indo-Pacific region also faces frequent natural and man-made disasters, the negative effects of climate change, rapid population growth, drug and human trafficking and, of course, diseases and pandemics.

The region accounts for 60 percent of the current global gross domestic product and contributes more than two-thirds to current global economic growth. “In 10 years the region will be home to two-thirds of the world’s population and two-thirds of the global economy,” Davidson said.

The United States promotes the current free and open Indo-Pacific region that has allowed all nations – including China – to prosper. Going forward, the United States remains committed to free, fair and reciprocal trade. The United States wants all nations to have access to world markets. The American position also promotes good governance, human rights and civil liberties.

“In stark contrast to our free and open vision, the Chinese Communist Party promotes a closed and authoritarian system through internal oppression and external aggression,” the admiral said. “China’s pernicious approach to the region includes a whole-party effort to coerce, corrupt and collapse the governments, businesses, organizations and people of the Indo-Pacific,” said he declared.

On the security side, China is investing heavily in building the People’s Liberation Army and has learned from the United States about the effectiveness of joint warfare. “The military balance in the Indo-Pacific is becoming increasingly unfavorable for the United States and our allies,” Davidson said. “With this imbalance, we are accumulating risks that could prompt China to unilaterally change the status quo before our forces can provide an effective response.” The greatest danger facing the United States and our allies in the region is the erosion of conventional deterrence. vis-à-vis the People’s Republic of China. “

If this imbalance persists, the Chinese leadership could be “encouraged to continue to take steps to supplant the international order based on the rules and values ​​represented in our vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” he said. he declares. “Our posture of deterrence in the Indo-Pacific must demonstrate the ability, the ability and the will to convince Beijing unequivocally that the costs associated with achieving their objectives through the use of military force are simply too high. Indeed, we must do everything possible to deter conflict: our number one task is to keep the peace. But we absolutely must be prepared to fight and win if competition turns into conflict. “

Davidson highlighted the Pacific Defense Initiative, saying it will provide the basis for establishing a forward-deployed defense-in-depth posture that defends the American homeland and American interests abroad, while discouraging aggression. and providing flexible response options in the event deterrence fails.

Building allies and partners in the region is extremely important. He specifically highlighted the potential power of what many call the Quad: India, Japan, Australia and the United States. “It is a diamond of democracies,” he declared.

The Quad could be more than just a defense or security arrangement, the admiral said. Quadruple nations could address “the global economy, critical technologies like telecommunications and 5G, and collaboration on the international order,” Davidson said. “I have great hope that our ministerial level meetings with the Quad … will turn into something much bigger for the good of the globe.”

