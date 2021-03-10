



Radical plans to speed up travel across the UK, including the railway tunnel between Scotland and Northern Ireland, have been unveiled by Boris Johnson.

This includes controversial proposals to reduce domestic air fares by reducing air passengers’ obligations for flights within the UK, as well as plans to improve rail, road, sea and air connections.

However, the reduction of air passenger obligations has been accused of undermining Britain’s commitment to climate change, and the railway tunnel has been dismissed as a “vanity project” by the Scottish government.

Image: Boris Johnson wants to make’all corners of England closer’.

The transport revolution is included in a report commissioned by the Prime Minister to strengthen transport links between the four British nations, a move to save the coalition and support post-Brexit trade.

The move was proposed in an interim “Union Connectivity Review” conducted by Peter Hendy, president of Network Rails, Johnson’s longtime colleague and expert panel from the days of Mayor of London.

“It’s time to build a better structure in a way that brings every corner of England closer,” Johnson said.

“We will use the amazing power of our infrastructure to level up some of our countries that have been excluded from the transport map for so long.

“This pioneering review by Sir Peter Hendy provides the tools we need to fulfill our ambitions for our transport network across the UK, covering maritime, rail and road.

“We also hope to reduce the burden of domestic passengers so that we can support connections nationwide.”

His ambition to cut air passenger obligations, as well as the Prime Minister’s dream of a railroad tunnel between Scotland and Northern Ireland, is equally eye-catching and controversial.

Image: A railroad tunnel runs from Stranraer in Scotland to Larne in Northern Ireland.

In the tunnel, Sir Peter writes in the report that he asked transport experts and engineering consultants to evaluate the feasibility of fixed links and to generate an overview cost and time scale for the work required.

The tunnel named’Boris burrow’ was first excavated by Mr. Johnson in 2018, but now he hopes to help ease tensions from border adjustments after Brexit under the Northern Irish Protocol.

It is about 25 miles in length, about the same length as the channel tunnel and runs from Stranraer in Scotland to Larne in Northern Ireland.

However, it could be closed for a third of the year due to bad weather, and it was argued that an unexploded bomb on the Irish seabed dating back to World War II could pose a construction hazard.

Scottish Transport Minister Michael Matheson, claiming that the tunnel could cost more than £33 billion, declared: “It’s just Boris Johnson’s vanity project.”

In air travel, Sir Peter reports that some routes have been quickly adopted by competing airlines since Flybe collapsed last year, but many of the airline’s unprofitable routes have not yet been filled.

And he said this will be an important consideration when reviewing the obligations of air passengers that the government is currently carrying out.

On environmental issues, Sir Peter wrote: “Air is one of the less environmentally friendly modes of transport, but it’s relatively small in volume.

“Greenhouse gases from domestic flights account for less than 1% of all domestic transport emissions.”

However, Liberal Democratic lawmaker Sarah Olney, along with the UK to host a major international climate change summit later this year, said: “If we decide to increase our rail rates and cut the cost of air travel to the UK, the UK will laugh at the world stage. In the same month.

“At a time when other countries are encouraging more people to take the train, the UK strategy will be completely opposite.

“We will be weird people at our own COP26 summit.”

And Manuel Cortes, secretary-general of the railroad union TSSA, said, “The reduction in tariffs on domestic passengers flies in spite of the government’s clear climate commitments.

“If we want Johnson to be taken seriously at COP26, his government should truly invest in green public transport, especially railroads, the most effective means of intercity connections that take people to our town and the heart of the city.”

To initiate some of the improvement initiatives identified in Sir Peter’s report, the government is spending £20 million exploring project development, including:

• Improved rail connection between the northern coast of Wales and England • Upgraded A75 between the main routes in southwest Scotland and Northern Ireland, Gretna, Dumfries and Stranraer (almost entirely single transport route). Mainline • Looking for options to enhance railroad improvements.

Sir Peter added: “The transfer has helped transport, but competition priorities and complex funding have led to a lack of interest in connectivity between the four countries.

“The UK’s strategic transportation network can address this with a core goal centered around leveling up across the UK.”

