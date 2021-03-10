US admiral calls for offensive ground weapons in Western Pacific





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. military needs more long-range weapons in the Western Pacific, including ground weapons, America’s Senior Admiral for Asia-Pacific said on Tuesday, highlighting state concerns United regarding the growth of China’s military strength, especially among its missile forces.

FILE PHOTO: New Indo-Pacific U.S. Military Commander (INDOPACOM) Adm. Phillip Davidson attends a meeting with Japanese Minister of Defense Itsunori Onodera (not shown) at the Ministry of Defense in Tokyo, Japan on June 21, 2018. REUTERS / Issei Kato

President Joe Bidens’ administration has said the United States intends to compete with China’s growing influence and military strength in the Asia-Pacific region. The Pentagon is reviewing its strategy in the region.

A larger base of long-range precision fires, which are activated by all of our land forces – not just sea and air, but also land forces – is of crucial importance to stabilize what is becoming a more volatile environment in the Western Pacific, Admiral Phil Davidson, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.

Davidson cited the Army and Marine Corps enthusiasm for embracing some of the capabilities the Navy and Air Force have already developed.

A budget document provided to Congress last month by the Indo-Pacific Command said the United States needs increased ground weapons along the First Island Range, which would cost $ 408 million in fiscal 2022 alone. and $ 2.9 billion between fiscal years 2023 and 2027.

The first island chain is the chain of islands stretching from the Japanese archipelago to Taiwan, the Philippines and Borneo, encompassing the coastal seas of China.

While the United States was able to use long-range weapons on ships and aircraft, limits were placed on these weapons due to an arms control treaty.

But the United States withdrew from the Intermediate Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with Russia in 2019.

While the Pentagon has declared itself in favor of installing such missiles in the region, allies in Asia have so far seemed to oppose the idea of ​​hosting them.

Davidson said, however, that missile defense was not enough to deter a potential adversary.

Missile defense is the hardest thing to do. And if I’m the manager of a baseball team, if I can have the best defenses in the world but if I can’t score a few points, I can’t win the game, Davidson said.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Edited by Peter Cooney

