The UK may have a ripple effect on the US’s growth prospects, but it shouldn’t invest in banks. Economic recovery





Big stimulus packages can have great economic benefits. That insight is barely unveiled, but the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development has led President Bidens to link a $1.9 trillion tax relief and expenditure commitment package to the model and a completely different growth than it was three months ago. It’s still amazing to see them produce predictions.

In the United States, the OECD was expecting a 3.2% growth this year, which was just a solid rebound from 2020. Now, if it is pushed out of the US rescue plan, 6.5% was expected to be the strongest annual expansion in the United States. Decades.

The UK, combined with its rapid vaccine distribution program, will enjoy a ripple effect that means 5.1% growth this year, which is almost 100 percentage points better than expected in December. In 2022, 4.7% was displayed again, a noticeable increase from the previous forecast of 4.1%.

Of course, there is tremendous uncertainty in the forecast. OECD economists have no greater insight than anyone else about how the virus mutates. They assumed that the vaccine would be effective. Also, you don’t know how much a locked consumer will spend given the opportunity.

Another big uncertainty is inflation, which was the obsession of the financial markets after the Bidens election. A $1.9 trillion program, or a huge 8.5% of U.S. GDP, is too much to get into economic recovery mode? With that score, the OECD provided reassurance. There is a lot of sluggishness in the US labor market, so the pressure to increase prices should be temporary.

Strong growth with little risk of inflation sounds close to the facts, so policymakers at the Bank of England should remain open to all options for some time. But we can probably say this. The temptation to think of negative interest rates can go to bed. If you can believe that the UK economy can grow at an annual average of 5.1%, then 4.7%, as the OECD thinks, the next change in interest rates is most likely a hike.

Mike Ashley has to explain Evans Cycles’ zero-hour transition: Evans Cycles has been booming during the pandemic, but Mike Ashley is cutting jobs and putting the rest of their employees on zero-hour contracts. Photo: Philip Toscano / PA

Mike Ashleys’ timing was great when his Frasers Group took over Evans Cycles from the administration in 2018. The epidemic has caused a cycling boom and Evans will enjoy the same bumper trading terms reported by Halfords.

Ashleys plans to cut 300 jobs in 55 strong chains, so it’s weird. What’s no longer unfamiliar is the apparent demand for the remaining store staff to switch to a zero-hour contract. Didn’t Ashley promise to phase out such contracts after meeting with the MPs surrounding the practice of working at Sports Direct? He did, but it didn’t really happen.

This would be a great moment for the MP to revisit the matter, as the epidemic provided the perfect cover for employers to downgrade terms and conditions. And if Ashley thinks that his approach at Evans isn’t an opportunistic endeavor, he’ll clarify.

Cairn Energy and India reach the end

The Cairn Energys tax dispute with the Indian government dating back to 2014 was set to close a year ago. And the resolution means that it was achieved last December when the Edinburgh-based oil and gas probe was awarded. Added interest and expense to $1.2 billion by the International Court of Arbitration. It has been found that India has violated its obligations under the UK-India bilateral investment treaty.

However, the fight over retrospective application of tax changes to Cairns’ former Indian assets is nearing an end. Cairn said on Tuesday that it had so far identified foreign Indian state-owned assets that could be seized as needed without receiving a dollar from Delhi. Alternative tactics may include monetization. That means selling $1.7 billion worth of debt to a corporation equivalent to a debt collector.

Both options could be a serious problem, so Cairn stressed that it had a direct relationship with the Indian government. However, $1.7 billion is a huge sum for a company worth a billion, so Cairn can hardly give up. Anyway, it won the court every time.

The debate was low profile. Probably because the plot developed too slowly. However, the UK and India are set to enter into an expanded trade partnership next month. Cairn is probably too small to change grand politics, but obviously the position is not irrelevant. This case still shouldn’t be noisy.

