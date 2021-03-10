China Summons British Ambassador for’Arrogant’ Article on Freedom of Speech | China





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the British ambassador to China was recently summoned for dressing up by Chinese authorities who wrote inappropriate articles advocating for international media coverage of China.

Caroline Wilsons’ Chinese article appeared on the official WeChat account of the British Embassy in Beijing last week. The relationship between the UK and China is already tense, such as Hong Kong, Xinjiang and the media.

Wilson tried to explain why foreign media criticism of the Chinese government didn’t mean that responsible journalists don’t like China, but actually act in good faith and play an active role in monitoring government actions.

China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement Tuesday that the Chinese government and its people had never opposed people making fake news to attack China and the ruling Communist Party under the banner of freedom of speech and freedom of speech. China said it would make a strict representation to Wilson.

The entire article was filled with the arrogance and ideological prejudice of the instructor and was not seriously inconsistent with the position of a diplomat, he added to the remarks of the European Minister.

The British Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Wilson, who was still able to view the article on WeChat on Tuesday, but was unable to share it on the platform, responded to Twitter including a link to his article.

I support my article. The Chinese ambassador to the UK supports more than 170 works that are freely available for publication in the British mainstream press. https://t.co/AgkynfJM36

— Caroline Wilson (@CWilson_FCDO) March 9, 2021

I support my article. There is no doubt that the Chinese ambassador to the UK supports more than 170 works that are freely available for publication in the British mainstream media. She tweeted referring to Liu Xiaoming, who had lived in the UK for about 11 years before leaving the country in January.

The media has emerged as an area of ​​tension in Chinese-English relations.

China banned BBC World News from its mainland television network last month after it confirmed that BBC World News had seriously violate the rules and undermined national unity. It came a week after the Chinese state broadcaster CGTN banned broadcasting in the UK after British media regulator Ofcom concluded that the Chinese Communist Party had final editorial responsibility for the channel.

The BBC ran a series of reports alleging human rights violations against Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, China, which China denied.

Tensions with London also burned as they proposed a way to grant British citizenship to former British colonists in Hong Kong under the imposition of national security laws that crack down on dissenting opinions.

The Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday it had summoned a British High Commissioner for unfair discussions on India’s agricultural reforms.

Discussions among British lawmakers on Monday sparked anger in New Delhi, accusing lawmakers of intervening in India’s internal affairs.

Indian Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla told Alexander Ellis, who was appointed envoy earlier this year at a meeting on Tuesday, that the debate caused severe interference in the politics of other democratic countries.

