U.S. Protector Status Offers Relief to Venezuelans Living in Central Florida





ORLANDO, Florida The Department of Homeland Security has announced that the United States will grant Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, to 320,000 Venezuelans living in the country.

The Biden administration’s decision to grant protected status will allow these undocumented Venezuelans to legally live and work in the United States.

Cecilia Gonzlez is a Venezuelan national who left her country 3 years ago.

I live in the land of opportunity, but I understand that my legal status may preclude some of those opportunities and now with TPS I see a lot more opportunities coming my way, Gonzlez said.

Before leaving Venezuela with her family, Cecilia was 18 years old and a student – participating in student movements to protest against Maduro’s regime. Since coming to power in 2013, Maduro has been accused of undermining democracy and violating human rights in Venezuela.

I have a group of friends that we all fight with for this kind of relief because TPS is a relief for my community, said Gonzlez, now 22.

The announcement by White House officials comes days after Colombia granted legal status to nearly 2 million Venezuelan migrants living there for the next decade.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas nominates Venezuela for temporary protected status for 18 months, until September 2022.

This will help around 320,000 Venezuelans across the United States, roughly 200,000 of them in the state of Florida, so we will see a lot of families come out of the shadows and be able to fully participate in the American dream, Samuel Vilchez Santiago, a Venezuelan. said an activist in Orlando. The United States is now the second country to designate TPS for Venezuelans. The first was Colombia. Venezuela is in the midst of a social, political and economic crisis that Latin America has hardly ever experienced. We were talking about a country where there is no electricity for days, where there are no medicines.

Immigration attorney for Capella Immigration Law in Orlando, Camila Pachn Silva, said qualified Venezuelans should start applying now, given there is a 180-day registration period.

TPS there is a very limited window during which Immigration or USCIS must receive your application. So for the Venezuelan TPS, immigration must receive your application by September 5 of this year, Pachn Silva said. They will be allowed to stay in the United States, they will be protected from deportation, they will get a work authorization and a social security number. If the person has any type of criminal record, for example, if they have been convicted of a felony or have more than 2 major offenses, they will not be eligible.

And they have to prove they were living in the United States on March 8.

If you weren’t in the United States yesterday, you won’t be able to qualify, Pachn Silva said.

