SME loan data record highlighting Covid tolls for UK companies





Nearly half of UK SMEs requested financial assistance in 2020, more than three times the previous year’s level, highlighting the damage the coronavirus epidemic had done to corporate UK.

According to the British Business Bank’s annual report on SME financing, 43% of these companies were outsourced last year, but only 13% in 2019. Funds included emergency loans and subsidies provided by the government. To businesses during the pandemic.

According to the annual Small Business Finance Markets report released on Wednesday, loans in 2020 reached a record level of £104 billion, up 82% year over year. Almost 70% of them come from two major coronavirus loan plans backed by the government.

The study found that a quarter of the UK’s 6 million SMEs, defined as companies with fewer than 250 workers, were responsible for additional borrowing, the research team said. Due to record borrowing last year, total outstanding SME bank debt was £231 billion, up from £168 billion a year earlier.

The report also found bank deposits increased by a fifth to a record 250 billion pounds. This shows that many companies have had the opportunity to use low-interest government-funded plans to lend cheaply and build a buffer given the uncertain outlook. economy. This was highlighted by overdrafts and reduced credit card debt.

Studies show that the number of small businesses accessing grants has increased from 2% in 2019 to 31% last year.

According to a survey published along with the annual report, one-third of small and medium-sized businesses expect it to shrink over the next 12 months, warning the BBB that “many individual businesses” will struggle to repay their debts.

Polls showed that 37% of hospitality firms did not expect to be able to repay their loans, reflecting how hard the sector has been hit by successive closures. The Bank of England warned earlier this year that half of the money borrowed through bounceback loans could be lost.

Small businesses have been able to access one of two major coronavirus lending plans since the first shutdown in March 2020.

More than 1.4 million small businesses have made close to £46 billion in loans under the so-called bounceback scheme, which offers up to £50,000 or a quarter of sales (whichever is less) and is fully guaranteed by the state.

About 92,500 mid-sized businesses have borrowed £22 billion through a coronavirus out-of-business loan scheme that provides 80% government-backed.

According to the BBB’s report, 59% of businesses accessing one of the two major loan plans received loans worth more than a fifth of their turnover.

British Business Bank chief executive Catherine Lewis La Torre said the repayment rate for government-sponsored loans could not be predicted until the close of the first installment in May.

She gave hope that a stronger-than-expected economic recovery would put many companies in a better position. “There are scenarios where you don’t need a large percentage of loans at the end of the day. But there will be companies struggling to pay for it.”

She said the government’s decision to extend the repayment period from 6 to 10 years in February “made a huge difference” for many companies.

Last year is also a record of government-sponsored startup loans people use to set up businesses, according to the BBB annual report. Total funds cut in 2020 amounted to £126 million, a 41% increase over the previous year.

