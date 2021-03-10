US Steel faces estimate as Carnegie-Era Mills increases costs





(Bloomberg) – For US Steel Corp., there may soon be a toll after the rally.

Factories dating back to Andrew Carnegie need more maintenance that will drain cash, and steel prices are expected to decline from record highs as new competing factories begin production. Profits are expected to decline across the industry later this year, and US Steel shares, which have caused a surge among metal producers, could be particularly vulnerable, analysts said.

US Steel has outperformed its domestic peers in the past six months, as steel prices more than doubled. But the disproportionate influence metal prices have on the company’s stock means the road is likely more difficult in the second half of the year, even as the economic recovery picks up. The futures curve signals a 32% decline in the fourth quarter, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

The reality is that stock, as with all steel stocks, is the beneficiary of the macroeconomic environment, Curt Woodworth, analyst at Credit Suisse Group AG, said by phone. Once we get to the end of half the year and the capacity is brought to market, the price of steel could normalize quite quickly.

New plants on the way include a Steel Dynamics Inc. plant that will open this summer that will add at least 200,000 tonnes of steel per quarter and a Nucor Corp plant. which is expected to start at the end of 2021.

Meghan Cox, a spokeswoman for US Steel, said the idea that US Steel faces a more difficult second half because of the new capability is flawed.

Reflected in forecasts

The market was aware of the new capacity to come and we would assume this is reflected in the forecast, she said in an email. The same is true of our planned capital spending, which has been public for some time.

Pittsburgh-based US Steel has said it needs to spend $ 1.3 billion at its Mon Valley plant and will need to spend more in Europe to maintain an old asset base, according to Credit Suisse.

Steel prices rose more than 70% in 2020 as US producers, surprised by the pace of recovery in demand following the pandemic, took time to restart furnaces, leaving a shortage of supply. This fueled the surge in US Steel shares, with steel prices more than double the company’s cash costs of around $ 550 per tonne. Admittedly, even weaker fourth quarter futures point to good margins.

The story continues

US Steel shares rose 1.2% to $ 20.86 on Tuesday in New York. The Bloomberg Americas Iron / Steel Index of 12 companies rose 0.2%.

Our view is that you have peaked in profits for the company this year and maximum free cash flow, so the market should place a fairly low multiple for a company at the top of their profits, said Woodworth. We find it hard to see how valuation makes a lot of sense at the current price.

Capital efficiency

While a growing number of companies such as Nucor Corp. use cheaper electric arc furnaces to recycle scrap metal into steel products, US Steel is among those that still use more expensive traditional blast furnaces.

US Steel, which dates back to 1901, when J. Pierpont Morgan merged an asset collection with Carnegie, is taking steps to diversify. Last year it bought the remainder of Big River Steel, an electric arc furnace, to stay competitive as blast furnaces lose market share.

CEO David Burritt told analysts during the company’s January earnings call that Big River would allow it to be less capital intensive. The producer also has $ 6.3 billion in pro-forma debt, after issuing bonds to weather the pandemic and buy Big River, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

The question now is, with Big River Steel, can US Steel become a much more capital efficient business? said Woodworth.

For now, it still operates primarily integrated factories, making its closest domestic competitor Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. US Steel is forecasting $ 675 million in capital spending this year, with much of that going to be spent. major upgrades to inefficient factories, while Cliffs – whose 2021 revenue is expected to be about 35% higher – is forecasting spending of $ 600 million to $ 650 million, mostly on basic maintenance.

There are certainly risks in the second half of the year, and as the price of steel falls, it will be difficult for steel stocks to recover from this, said Andrew Cosgrove, analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

