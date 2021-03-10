New report shows 6.5 million jobs supported by exports





A new study published today (March 10) estimates that nearly 6.5 million jobs in the UK are supported by exports. Commissioned by the Department for International Trade and conducted by Fraser of the Allander Institute at Strathclyde University, the project will help increase the value of export-led jobs to the UK economy and inform discussions about the export potential of untapped companies. Nationwide.

This groundbreaking study estimates that the median wages for jobs directly or indirectly supported by exports were about 7% higher than the national median, and exports to the rest of the country support more jobs (3.7 million) than the EU (2.8). . million). The National Statistical Office also estimates that companies that export goods are 21% more productive than those that do not. This provides a clear basis for pursuing an export-led recovery from Covid and promoting strategic industries such as services, technology, and renewable energy that are key to a better rebuild from the epidemic using trade liberalization.

It comes with a new Trade Commission report, Global Britain, Local Jobs, which sets out a series of policy amendments to unlock the UK’s full export potential and drive a trade-led job-led recovery from Covid-19. These include:

It strengthens the UK’s role as a global hub for services and digital trade.

Beyond Europe, especially in the Indo-Pacific region, it seeks a large, fast-growing economy and new trade deals.

We support the internationalization of companies and help them adopt new export targets.

The board of directors led by International Trade Minister Liz Truss argues that Britain’s withdrawal from the EU is an opportunity to deepen trade liberalization and strengthen the role of trade in the economy. The UK insists it should follow Australia, Singapore and New Zealand, which have used all of their trade liberalization to promote growth and gain global market share.

The report reveals a deeper trade relationship with rapidly growing countries outside of Europe, with 65% of the world’s middle class in the Asia-Pacific region by 2030 and nearly 90% of global growth is expected to be outside the EU within the next five years. I advocate.

It argues that the UK will ride the digital and green wave and set the green economy’s export potential to reach 170 billion per year by 2030, highlighting the UK’s comparative advantage in that industry and that the UK should drive more modern costs. A fair and eco-friendly WTO working with like-minded allies on issues like industrial subsidies.

The report will begin this morning at a Virtual Trade Commission meeting hosted by Truss and will be sent to the House of Representatives and lawmakers. A government-integrated review of foreign policy that will develop strategies to expand free and fair trade and make domestic supply chains more resilient to drive prosperity in the UK and around the world comes before its publication next week.

International Trade Minister Liz Truss said:

This report shows how Global Britain will provide jobs and growth across the UK, especially in regions such as northwest and northeast England. While export-led jobs are more productive and receive higher wages, there are currently too few companies exporting and our economy will benefit more internationally. This potential can be liberated through more trade deals and is possible by strengthening its role as a global hub for digital and services trade and by pursuing policies that drive export-led recovery.

The opportunities we have as an independent trading country are huge. Today’s report takes advantage of justice trends such as the emergence of the Asian middle class and the rapid growth of the Indo-Pacific region and explains how it can do things differently.

Trade Commission advisor and economist Dr. Linda Yueh said:

The damage caused by the pandemic was significant. Trade can aid economic recovery and create jobs across the country, as stated in the study accompanying today’s report. Therefore, it is important for the UK to promote fair and free trade to open business opportunities and work with partners to improve its global rules-based system.

Trade Commission Advisor Hon Tony Abbott said:

There is no doubt that more trade means more jobs and more trade with a high-wage economy means more high-wage jobs. I am pleased to participate in this report advocating a sweeping reduction in trade barriers between countries with market economies under the rule of law. In particular, the case for openness should be declared now (due to border closures and supply chain disruptions due to pandemic).

Lord Daniel Hannan of Kingsclere, Trade Advisor, said:

Free trade made Britain superior to its nation and made us the richest country on earth. Now, as we regain our trade policy half a century later, we can become the world’s best free trade champions for the world as well as for our own interests.

Trade is the biggest poverty eradicator anyone has ever come up with, and when we open the market we can be content with the idea that the richer we become, the richer our trading partners will be.

Thomas Tudehope, Director of Public Affairs at Revolut, said:

Revolut welcomes Global Britain, Local Jobs, a Trade Commission report released today. As one of the UK’s fastest growing technology companies, it has a presence in over 20 countries and recognizes the tremendous opportunity to export UK’s best technology to the world.

With more access to new markets through free trade agreements, the UK can leverage the next wave of innovation to create more jobs in the region and provide products to more customers around the world.

Andy Burwell, Director of International Trade, CBI:

Trade supports the leveling agenda and green economy by giving the UK a strong path for post-epidemic recovery. These recommendations should form an important part of a new export strategy that supports an economic vision in which businesses of all sizes can export and invest.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos