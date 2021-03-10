Washington DC National Guard United States Capitol Police





Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has approved a request from the United States Capitol Police for continued National Guard support through May 23.

WASHINGTON The Department of Defense (DoD) granted the request of the United States Capitol Police to keep National Guard troops around Capitol Hill beyond the March 12 deadline put in place after the insurrection of January 6.

The decision highlights concerns about the continued threat of violence on Capitol Hill, two months after rioters raped the building in violence that left five people dead. The police remained in a heightened security posture in response to intelligence suggesting possible threats against the Capitol by militias.

“The United States Capitol Police are extremely grateful to the Department of Defense for their continued commitment to support our essential mission of protecting Congress. The National Guard has played a vital role in improving the security of the departments. We thank the Guard and the Department of Defense for their partnership, ”US Capitol Police said in a statement.

The request for an extension of the deployment met with resistance last week, as some governors expressed reluctance or categorically refused to commit their troops any longer to the city. There now appear to be enough states willing to provide Guard troops for the mission, said defense officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

Army officials also initially asked whether Capitol Police had exhausted all other options to meet the needs, such as asking other federal law enforcement agencies to provide security. But officials said military leaders believed it was important to find ways to work out the details.

As of Tuesday, it was unclear whether the Guard troops currently in Washington should stay an extra day or two while the new forces arrive, train and settle.

The threat was linked to the far-right conspiracy theory promoted by QAnon supporters that former President Donald Trump would return to power on March 4, the day of the initial presidential inauguration. That day went off without a hitch, but law enforcement said threats to buildings and staff remained.

The deployment of the Guard at the Capitol was troubled. At first, members of the Guard were briefly forced to take breaks and meals in a nearby cold garage, sparking outrage within the Biden administration. Officials quickly found new spaces in Congress buildings for duty breaks.

In addition, members of the Guard complained about bad food, including some who said they had fallen ill. On Monday, Pentagon chief spokesman John Kirby said about 50 Guard soldiers had been treated for gastrointestinal problems, out of the 26,000 deployed to Washington. He said six sought outpatient medical treatment, while the rest were treated at aid stations set up for the Capitol Hill mission.

Kirby said General Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard bureau, visited the troops several times a week and ate with them to make sure they received good food.

US military officials have said the cost of deploying approximately 26,000 Guard troops to the US Capitol between shortly after the January 6 riot and this Friday was close to $ 500 million. No cost estimate for the next two months has been released. The costs include housing, transportation, wages, benefits, and other essentials.

