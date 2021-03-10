Jobandtalent takes $ 120 million from Softbank to enter US market – TechCrunch





Spanish Jobandtalent, a digital temporary staffing agency start-up that operates a two-sided platform that matches temporary workers with employers in need of casual labor in industries such as e-commerce, warehousing, logistics and manufacturing, has secured 100 million (~ $ 120 million) in Series D funding from SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

Previous investors – including Atomico, Seek, DN Capital, InfraVia, Quadrille, Kibo and FJ Labs – also participated in the round.

The new increase quickly follows a $ 108 million top-up to Jobandtalent’s Series C round, which we reported on in January. In total, the company has raised a total of 310 million (just under $ 370 million) since its inception in 2009.

Today, Jobandtalent is also announcing approximately $ 100M ($ 83M) debt financing from BlackRock.

The startup tells us that the combination of debt and equity will help it accelerate the growth of its market faster than if it absorbed less capital at this point, while allowing it to invest more resources in its development. of products and technologies. .

On the tech side, its platform uses learning algorithms to match temporary workers to jobs, which speeds up the hiring process. It also offers a CRM for employers that incorporates analytics to track workforce performance in real time – which it says can help them monitor job satisfaction, reduce attrition and track metrics such as absences and late arrivals.

For agency workers, there is the promise of more stable and obtainable shift work – as Jobandtalent streamlines job application administration and payroll into a one-stop shop, and suggests that its market model / labor as a service can provide temporary workers with continuous employment (i.e. in consecutive temporary roles).

Its marketing also talks about offering these workers a level of job security and the benefits typically associated with a full-time job – such as pensions, sick pay and vacation pay, health insurance (in some markets). ) and training courses.

With the bank’s new Series D funds, Jobandtalent is preparing to enter the US market “next year”, by co-CEO and co-founder, Juan Urdiales – expanding from the eight markets in which it currently operates (namely: Spain, UK, Germany, France, Sweden, Mexico, Colombia and Portugal).

He confirms that he is now also considering entering two other markets in Europe: Italy and the Netherlands.

“We do not yet see any competitors operating in the United States on a large scale and in several states in the verticals where we operate (e-commerce, logistics, etc.). This is one of the reasons we think we have a great opportunity here, ”Urdiales tells TechCrunch.

“The United States can be a very difficult market to enter. However, we are starting to see more and more European companies going to the United States and being successful (Spotify, Klarna, Adyen, etc.), ”he adds.

“We believe that in our case, having leveraged our model in Europe with high labor rights standards and complex regulatory environments, we are well positioned to launch our platform in the US and offer a great proposition. of value to workers and employers there. . “

The Jobandtalent platform will offer advantages and temporary advantages equivalent in the United States as elsewhere, through Urdiales.

“The advantages and benefits offered in our market follow the same principles everywhere, they are all aimed at providing workers with a similar status as a permanent worker, with the same type of advantages and advantages,” he says, adding: “There are a few adaptations in each country to do this, and it would be the same with the United States. “

Over the past year, Jobandtalent said more than 80,000 workers have used its market to find temporary positions (its website says it has more than 10 million registered users) – while more than 850 companies , including XPO, Ceva Logistics, eBay, Ocado, Sainsburys, Bayer and Santander, have used its platform to locate temporary workers.

The startup’s revenue rate fell from $ 5 million in 2016 to $ 500 million in 2020 – which she said resulted in positive EBITDA. It also boasts a growth rate of over 100% year on year.

Commenting in a statement, Yanni Pipilis, Managing Partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers, said: “Jobandtalent addresses a critical challenge facing the modern workforce – how to balance flexibility with reliable, high-quality employment opportunities. The company has developed a proven data-driven platform for high-performance, low-attrition staffing for companies with temporary roles to fill, while ensuring income stability. and the benefits for workers. We are extremely happy to partner with Juan, Felipe and the team on the next phase of business growth.

Asked about his decision to take financing from SoftBank for Series D – and if this was largely the scale the investor could offer or if Jobandtalent also sees potential synergies with other companies in the portfolio SoftBank (in sectors like logistics) – Urdiales also tells us: “We believe that the Vision Fund team can add a lot of value to the company in this new stage of our growth, because it has a great experience with companies. of our size. We can learn a lot from the companies and the management teams in which they have invested in recent years. They have an entrepreneurial spirit and a clear vision of how technology and AI will disrupt many industries, and we share the same vision around our category. “

