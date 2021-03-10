Moving to strengthen transport connections across the UK





The Prime Minister has raised the level of the government’s agenda to begin this spring on air passenger tax reform at an additional stage to strengthen transport that connects the whole of the UK through improved transport infrastructure at the heart of the government raising the agenda. Establish a vision that enhances connectivity. New requirements for offsetting emissions and at the same time for air decarburization Sir Peter Hendys Interim report on transport connectivity explains the potential of a 20 million UK strategic transport network dedicated to the development of the plan.

Today, Prime Minister Boris Johnson (March 10, 2021) is committed to building a better environment from coronavirus (COVID-19) by strengthening transport links across the UK and across the UK as part of her ambition to raise standards across the UK. Present a vision.

The government will also invest $20 million to negotiate cuts in Air Passenger Duty (APD) for flights inside the UK and develop plans for upgraded rail, road, sea and air links.

The move was announced in accordance with the interim report of the union connectivity review by Sir Peter Hendys, released today. In June, Sir Peter Hendy CBE was tasked with exploring ways for the Prime Minister to better connect all regions of England.

Sir Peter Hendys’ report explains how the UK’s strategic transportation network can help realize these ambitions. These networks will greatly expand and upgrade the UK’s direct transport links across road, rail, sea and air, reducing delays and bottlenecks and promoting economic growth. Improving railroad connections will help reduce carbon emissions, so not only will the prime minister consider how transport links can better connect the UK, but the Prime Minister will also consider how to improve the quality of life for those who use the railroad, so the environmental and social impacts Will be considered. .

The potential network will now form the main focus of Sir Peters’ continuing investigation, with a final summer report to identify specific transport upgrades that could form the backbone of network ambitions.

To launch some of the projects identified by Sir Peter, the government today invested $20 million to explore the development of the following projects:

Improved rail connections between the north coast of Wales and England Upgrading the A75 between Gretna, Dumfries and Stranraer is a key route for southwest Scotland and Northern Ireland, but the speed of rail connections from England to Scotland, including looking at options, has been almost completely accelerated. Based on the ideas of the Welsh Government Burns Commission, to strengthen the improvement of the West Coast Main Line railroad in southeastern Wales.

The government has announced that the aviation tax reform consultation announced in the 2020 budget will be published in the spring of 2021.

This consultation includes options to change the APD handling for domestic flights, such as reintroducing the return segment waiver or lowering new domestic fares.

In addition to reviewing cases of increasing the number of international distance bands, we will continue to decarbonize domestic aviation as part of our ambition to reach net zero, such as mandating sustainable use of aviation fuel. All domestic air emissions are included in the carbon budget.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

Now is the time to build it better in a way that brings every corner of England closer. We will use the amazing power of our infrastructure to level up some of our country that has been excluded from the transport map for so long.

This pioneering review by Sir Peter Hendy provides the tools we need to fulfill our ambitions for our transport network across the UK, covering maritime, rail and road. Also, I want to be able to support connections by reducing the passenger burden on domestic flights. This country.

Transportation Minister Grant Shapps said:

As we recover better from COVID-19, it is more important than ever for us to level up every corner of our great country.

A high-quality transport infrastructure is key to achieving this, and that’s why we are dedicated to increasing connectivity and bringing communities across the UK closer.

The government will work closely with the commissioned administration on development research. The UK government, for example, will work closely with the Scottish government on a feasibility study for the A75.

Sir Peter has spoken with over 100 organizations and has received approximately 150 submissions for requests for evidence. As a result, he was able to identify the most pressing issues involved in connecting all regions of England.

Sir Peter Hendy CBE said:

Succession is good for transport, but competition priorities and complex funding have led to a lack of interest in connectivity between the four countries.

The UK’s strategic transport network can tackle this with a key goal centered on leveling up the UK as a whole.

Prior to the Spending Review, the Government will review and confirm funding plans to provide improved connectivity across the UK with recommendations for a final union connectivity review.

The review to strengthen transport options linking the UK is at the heart of the government’s elevating agenda, with a focus on providing high-quality transport infrastructure to communities that have been passed for investment over the past decades, which have been a key pillar of the plan.

While the review looks into the future, the government continues to support current union linkage measures and, starting from April 1, 2021, an additional 430 to fund a two-year extension on critical flight routes between Derry Airport and London Stansted. Provided ten thousand dollars. It will revitalize the local economy on both sides.

