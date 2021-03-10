Bushra Amiwala is the youngest Muslim elected official in the United States on the board of directors of Skokie School District 73.5





SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) – Bushra Amiwala became the youngest Muslim woman to hold office in the United States when she was elected to a Skokie school board at the age of 21. And that’s just the beginning.

Amiwala is a daughter of immigrants and a rising politician. In 2018, she lost a primary race to Cook County Commissioner, but her parents’ support has not waned. It was her first time running for office.

She said her family was a continuous inspiration for her to move forward, especially her father, who immigrated to the United States from Pakistan.

“I just want to do everything I can to make them proud, to let them know that they made the right decision in coming to this country,” she said. “They made the right decision to move to Skokie. They made the right decision to raise their children in an environment away from their family, from their community, from what they were used to because they wanted us to have better lives with more opportunities.

In April 2019, she decided on her second run and this time on victory. She was elected to serve on Skokie School Board 73.5, becoming America’s youngest elected Muslim at age 21.

“Be the change you want to see in the world,” Amiwala said. “You have the power to make a difference in your own life, the lives of so many other members of your community, and to dream big!”

And she is; his dream is to one day represent the Chicago area in the US Capitol.

“I personally would love to be in Congress one day. And for me it would be the most enriching and rewarding experience, ”she said.

So, with her faith and family, she is always on her way, traveling a road that may one day lead to a higher political office and a chance to serve others.

“I see it’s possible,” she said. “I see that we are in this new generation, we have this new wave of voters, we have this new era of change makers, policy makers, that there is no reason I can’t do something like that.”

“This is just the start for me,” she added. “I just started.”

