UK’s leading pension fund, worth nearly 900 billion, promises to be net zero | Pension industry





The main pension fund, which owns 870 billion worth of assets, including assets from the Church of England, the Lloyds Banking Group, and the National Grid, has committed to reducing the portfolio’s carbon footprint to zero before 2050, a sign of another big increase in investors. is. Focus on the climate crisis.

Pension providers Scottish Widows, Royal London and Nest, as well as public sector pension funds from the UK to Scandinavia and New York, are also among the investors who have pledged to align their portfolios with the Paris climate target, which limits global temperature rise to 1.5C. .

This commitment was adjusted as a group of Institutional Investors on Climate Change, based in London, launched a set of tools describing how investors can achieve a net zero portfolio after months of work.

The UN and UK governments have supported the scheme and are also being adopted by major investor climate action groups in North America, Asia and Australasia. In the preface, Prince Charles said he hopes large investors will announce detailed plans for net zero.

Increasing interest in the climate crisis from customers and governments has led investors to face carbon emissions from companies that fund them. Some investment leaders have already committed to zero net emissions, including the December pledge of the world’s largest asset managers such as Legal and General Investment Management and UBS Asset Management.

The new framework provides a tool to help investors figure out how to reach net zero by 2050 or before and remove obstacles to investors’ climate action. The framework includes reducing direct and indirect emissions, setting regular targets for public recommendations, and ensuring that all assets are net zero or at the latest in their path by 2040.

Secretary-General Patricia Espinosa of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change said: I encourage others to join investors who are already showing leadership in using the net zero investment framework. The race for a net zero future is underway and the benefits it provides are very important.

The British government has identified the climate crisis as a key focus of diplomatic efforts after Britain withdrew from the EU. Glasgow will host the United Nations Cop26 Climate Conference in November.

British pension minister Guy Opperman said national carbon-cutting ambitions create tremendous opportunities and risks for institutional investors such as pension systems.

Some investors are still wary of embracing climate action because of their belief that it will harm their financial returns. But Craig Mackenzie, head of strategic asset allocation at Aberdeen Standard Investments, investment manager, said his detailed assessment of the pension fund portfolio and emission reduction strategy has shown some positive financial impact.

The key question that many large investors ask about net zero is can it be safe? Mackenzie said.

The conclusion of the work is very positive. We are able to achieve very significant carbon reductions without significantly disrupting the financial characteristics of our portfolio.

About 60% of the carbon emissions from global stocks come from only 10% of companies by market value, Mackenzie said. If larger investors adopt this framework, large-scale pollutants such as oil companies, heavy industry and utilities may also put pressure on reducing emissions. This framework formalizes steps such as voting for companies or separating them from the worst latecomers that investors should take.

