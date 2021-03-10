US COVID-19 Relief Bill Expected To Be Approved Wednesday | News from the United States and Canada





Democrats in the United States House have scheduled the final vote on the $ 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

The United States House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday to approve President Joe Bidens to sweep the $ 1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package for the United States, Democratic leaders said.

This is a remarkable historic transformative bill that goes a long way in crushing the virus and solving our economic crisis, House of Commons Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at a press conference on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. the United States.

The Democratic-controlled House on Tuesday set procedures for approving the amended version by U.S. senates of the $ 1.9 trillion spending bill.

President Joe Biden, who will sign the bill shortly after it is passed in the House, plans to address the nation on Thursday evening about the legislation and its agenda to lift the United States out of the crisis. pandemic.

The bill provides direct payments of $ 1,400 to individuals, extends several US tax credits for working parents and extends a weekly unemployment benefit of $ 300 for the unemployed for an additional five months.

This would increase the incomes of the poorest U.S. citizens by 20% and reduce taxes for middle-class families with children by an average of $ 6,000, according to new analysis from the Tax Policy Center at the Urban Institute and the Brookings Institution.

While the tax breaks are temporary, Democrats are already waiting for legislation to make the changes permanent that they say would halve child poverty in the United States.

I have already thought about how to expand it and make it permanent, said Rep. Richard Neal, chair of the House Tax Drafting Ways and Means Committee.

Politically, Democrats believe the legislation, by helping to end the pandemic, turn the economy around and help those who need it most, will help them win in the 2022 election.

One of the provisions of the bill provides $ 5 billion in debt relief and subsidies for black farmers who have been disadvantaged by systemic racism and have lost control of their land in the century since the era of reconstruction.

This is perhaps the biggest help black farmers have received since the Civil Rights Act of 1964, said Democratic Representative Jim Clyburn.

Majority House Whip James Clyburn praised funding for the COVID-19 relief bill for disadvantaged black farmers. [Joshua Roberts/Reuters]The amended Senate bill that the House will vote on does not include an increase in the federal minimum wage to $ 15 an hour that the House had already approved.

But the bill includes more than billions of dollars in new funding for social safety net programs, satisfying progressives disappointed by the lack of a minimum wage hike.

Republicans lamented that the sweeping legislation, which was passed by Congress on fast-track procedures with only Democrat support, goes beyond support for COVID-19 relief.

We could have had a bill that was a fraction of the cost of it that could have gotten bipartisan approval and support, said Rep. Liz Cheney, Republican No. 3 in the House.

It’s not focused on COVID relief. Its aim is to push the far-left socialist agenda further, said Rep. Steve Scalise, the Republican minority whip.

At the same time, some Republicans have acknowledged that partisan pressure is preventing them from joining Democrats in supporting the bill, a move that could attract a challenger among the more budget-conservative elements of the Republican Party.

Are you trying to make me a main opponent? What’s the matter here, joked Rep. Michael Burgess, a Republican in debate with Democrats to solicit his support in the House.

Hoyer predicted Republicans would vote against the bill but take credit for the results.

They will be there when the ribbon is cut and they will be there to say the schools are open and it’s not great, said Hoyer, who told reporters the House would begin debate on the final vote on the bill at 9 a.m. EST (2 p.m. GMT). Wednesday.

